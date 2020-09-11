On regular keyboards, the numeric and alphabet keys are not evenly distanced, making it hard for users to do complex calculations. By investing in a laptop with a numeric keypad, it becomes easy to do calculations with one or both hands seamlessly. While inserting important numbers, user ids, codes, or passwords, you won’t have a hard time typing with number keys located above the alphabet keys. If you manage your company’s accounts and need to make changes in your balance sheets frequently, it is recommended that you invest in a laptop with a spacious numeric keypad.

In this post, we have reviewed some of the best laptops with numeric keypad that can speed up your day to day typing tasks.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop

HP Pavilion Gaming is a powerful gaming laptop that features an impressive number pad. It has a complete 15″ HD display and runs on the latest Intel i5 Processor with NVIDIA GTX graphics. The memory capacity comprises of 8 GB RAM/ 256GB solid-state drive.

This laptop does not require any additional maintenance and isn’t too expensive either, considering its features. Since HP Pavilion is a professional laptop, the visuals and sound quality are crisp and immersive.

The battery lasts over 8 hours, making it an excellent device to use at work or traveling outdoors. The keyboard is backlit and comes with a number pad. But it does not emit RGB lights and gives a beaming green light.

Features

• Wide numeric keypad

• Powerful cooling system

• Monitors your processor’s health

• 9th Generation i5 Processor

• Boots up quickly

This laptop is perfect for gamers, editors, accountants, and statisticians looking for a multifunctional laptop. Users can download multiple multimedia files with ease. This won’t affect the processing speed of your device.

A powerful cooling fan with built-in IR sensors helps to keep the internal components cool. The fans do not make any annoying sounds either.

The system backs up data automatically and gives regular updates for data protection. It comes with a sound system for keeping local files safe against cyber-attacks and viruses.

Pros

• Powerful battery

• Backlit keyboard

• Supports heavy gaming

• Extra storage space

• Comes with IR sensors

Cons

• Few USB ports

• Single color backlight

LG Gram

When it comes to durability and portability, LG Gram takes the cake. The addition of a numeric keypad makes it more versatile and user-friendly. This is a mid-range laptop that gives options for wireless connectivity.

Features

16GB memory

15.6″ FHD display

UHD 620 graphics

Multiple options for wireless connectivity

Can be used for gaming

The wide 15.6-inch FHD display gives immersive visuals from all angles. The laptop has plenty of storage space, and you can store all your multimedia files within the device without reducing its processing speed. The battery can last for over 10 hours on moderate usage.

Pros

• Lightweight body

• Long battery life

• Wireless connectivity

• Ample storage space

• Multifunctional laptop

Cons

• The system lacks options for customization

• Limited USB ports

Dell Inspiron

The Dell Inspiron i3583 features a wide 15.6 inch FHD display. It is powered by Intel i3 processor and comes with 8GB DDR4 and 128GB SSD. It runs on Windows 10 OS and offers options for wireless connectivity via Bluetooth. It features ports for HDMI and USB 3.1.

Features

8GB DDR4

15. 6 inch touch screen display

128GB SSD

Multiple USB ports

This model comes with a dual earphone and microphone jack and a built in webcam is available for making day to day video calls. The lithium-ion battery can easily last for 5-6 hours on a single charge.

Pros

Built in webcam

Wide FHD display

Budget friendly

Powerful cooling system

Storage capacity can be increased

Cons

Isn’t travel friendly

In Conclusion

Whether you are a student, accountant, gamer, or you can consider buying this laptop if you are looking for a powerful gaming laptop that comes with a numeric keypad. These laptops helps users do lengthy calculations without any inconvenience. All laptops mentioned above have wide numeric keypads. Numeric keypads are available in chrome books, mid-level, and budget laptops. Therefore, it is possible to own one without compromising on your budget.