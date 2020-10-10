The worldwide pandemic has greatly affected economies around the world. With businesses and industries vastly relying on e-commerce, it is important for a company to plan and come up with effective and dependable marketing strategies. It is best to keep in mind that you should offer a unique and enhanced customer experience.

It is undeniable that with the ever-changing market, industries must thrive to be on the forefront of e-commerce. This holds especially true for the beauty industry. The expansion of the cosmetic and beauty market has paved the way in the introduction of more products with considerable options and varieties.

What caused the sudden rise in beauty e-commerce?

The steady growth of e-commerce in the beauty and cosmetic industry relies on multi-brand platforms and mass merchandising. The option for a consumer to browse and select multiple brands on one platform saves for time and is definitely convenient. However, many beauty buyers still opt to shop directly from the product’s site. This is why your product and brand recognition depends on the strategies you take through marketing, this same reason is why the cosmetic and beauty e-commerce market is steadily growing.

However, the growth of beauty and cosmetic e-commerce rely on marketing plans and strategies. Through research and trends, there are certain strategies that have proven reliable and efficient in drawing in consumers. Let us discuss top 5 e-commerce industry strategies influencing brands and products nowadays:

1. Diversity and Inclusivity

It is important to garner consumers from different walks of life. Consumers need to feel included and thought about; from their skincare needs, their skin tones and their lifestyle; consumers need affirmation that their individuality are taken into consideration. This allows for expansion and development for the beauty and cosmetics industry. Mind you, this isn’t specific to just women. Men have become more conscious and mindful of their grooming and cosmetic needs. Hence, they have become part of the market for beauty e-commerce. It has become a major strategical point for beauty and cosmetics industries to diversify and broaden their e-commerce campaigns.

2. Influence and Following

It’s irrefutable that social media carries great weight when it comes to e-commerce. Having major influencers market a product or brand is an investment. With the help of influencers being brand ambassadors, industries are furthering their reach to millions of consumers. But it’s not just about amassing a following, it also boils down to authenticity. It is not enough for influencers to market the brand, their belief and love for the brand and product has to be sincere and authentic. Case in point; beauty vloggers unboxing and trying new beauty products and giving honest reviews and comparisons have become a trend. Digital story-telling is now the norm and it is a great strategy to boost e-commerce impact.

3. Subscription Services

Many multi-brand platforms offer subscription services for a specific product, or even a set of different brands. To see an example of a multi-brand platform. Subscription boxes have not just become a trend, they have also emerged as a great way to drive consumers to a brand or product. With the excitement from getting their desired products and possibly new ones, consumers often subscribe with the hope of their subscription boxes becoming more personalized and sizable over the course of their subscription. More than the subscription, they are actually paying for the experience. And if you ask them, you can’t put a price on that.

4. Natural and Eco-friendly Products

Nowadays, consumers are leaning more towards natural and environment-friendly brands and products. Recent research has found that products with natural and non-toxic ingredients have had their sales grow up to 12% higher than products with chemicals and ingredients such as paraben. Sustainable brands have grown popular and many consumers are more eager to try natural and eco-friendly brands and products; they are more into clean and organic beauty. A reliable e-commerce strategy is to feature and emphasize organic, clean, safe and natural products. Capitalizing on this strategy sends a message to the consumers that they are not only taking care of their skin and face, but the environment as well.

5. Build Through Community

Gain brand advocacy by building a community. The best target for this are millennials. They are the consumers reliant on word-of-mouth, testimonials and influence. E-commerce is largely dependent on online platforms and social media; and the best conduits on these platforms are millennials. Millennials are more adept with trends and they are the generation elevating the hype when it comes to wellness. With the goal of strengthening your community, adding consumers and retaining beloved patrons, continue to build on your relationship with your consumers. They deliver a fresh and new approach to your e-commerce strategy.

Knowing the upcoming trends and being able to strategize is significant to e-commerce industries. Converting traffic to buyers can be tricky but it is absolutely manageable. With the information that beauty and cosmetics is one of the fastest growing e-commerce industries nowadays, you have to be able to optimize your conversions. With this said, keep the five strategies above always in mind.