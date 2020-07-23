The flourishing hospitality businesses in Dubai are constantly under threat from criminals. With the different threats, it makes sense to invest in top security systems in Dubai that will provide different levels of safety to guests, employees, and the buildings.

Having a guard is not a bad start, but you need to upgrade the security level to include technology-driven solutions for safety. Below we shall consider some of the top security systems in Dubai that hospitality businesses can adopt.

CCTV Surveillance

With numerous numbers of people coming in and out of hotels and other similar establishments, it can be hard for a guard at the door to effectively screen who may be up to no good. CCTV surveillance adds better security for the establishment. These can be placed in different parts of the hotel and the control room will have better control over who is doing what where.

But it is not just any kind of surveillance system that will provide the kind of security needed for such premises. You need to look into the best CCTV features for hospitality businesses. You should also consider where to install them and how to install them without greatly invading the privacy of the guests. With the right guidance from experienced security system providers, you can provide the right level of security surveillance for your business in Dubai.

Access Control Systems

Access control systems are more than just keys for people to get in and out of spaces. They also provide time-stamped records of who accessed which area at what time. When combined with surveillance systems, the threat of unauthorized entry into different restricted areas as well as guest rooms is greatly diminished.

Access control provides a reassuring balance between maintaining the privacy of guests and maintaining high standards of security. Guests can be sure that a former guest who occupied the room they are in will not regain access to that room because the access is deactivated once a guest checks out.

Picture a scenario where a guest loses an item from their room. Finding out who may have taken it would be easy because the access card used would be recorded. You can, therefore, know how many people got into the room and then have a smaller number of suspects. Hotels that use these systems report a reduction in incidents of theft.

Alarm Systems

When you think of alarm systems you probably are imagining a loud siren disturbing all the guests. For hospitality establishments, however, alarm systems can be subtle. Alarms can simply be tripped and they will sound in the control rooms for security to be alerted. These systems can be used in various areas of a hospitality business.

The cashier can have a panic alarm in case they are attacked by robbers and they can secretly press the alarm which will alert security. Also, alarms can be used for restricted areas like safes. If there is any breach in access to the safe, an alarm will go off. Such alarms can be connected to CCTV surveillance so that the control room can see exactly what is going on in the area.

At the same time, loud alarms can be installed to alert guests about a danger. Loud sirens can signify an order to evacuate the building or to take some other precautions. Such alarms can also be connected to audio systems so that guests can be given instructions about how to respond to particular alarms. Lifts can also have alarms for guests to trigger in case they are stuck in the lift.

Fire Detection Systems

Security systems also extend to safety in case of a fire. Early detection of fire hazards will ensure that the guests are safe from fires. Today, it is standard regulation for hotels and other buildings that have large numbers of people to install smoke alarms and sprinklers. Once smoke is detected, the smoke detector will trigger an alarm as well as the sprinklers that will spray treated water to put out the fire.

Smoke detector systems today have been improved to minimize cases of false alarms that can irritate guests.

Cyber Security

Hospitality businesses are targets for cyber attacks. Guest information and financial records are an enticing bounty for hackers. Top security solutions help to make hospitality businesses safer from such attacks. Within a hotel, there may be so many entry points within the system that attackers may exploit. With top cybersecurity systems, such points can be identified and the threats eliminated.

In Conclusion

More hospitality businesses in Dubai today are turning to professional security systems providers to ensure that the guests and employees are safe at all times. With the evolving threats, technology needs to be upgraded often to reinforce the level of security and ensure that customers are guaranteed heightened levels of safety with minimal intrusion of privacy.