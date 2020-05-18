Understanding SAP Leonardo

Several companies are swamped with IoT, Big Data, Blockchain, Machine Learning, and other latest technologies that provide innovation. However, these firms are clueless about the application and effectiveness of these technologies on their businesses. As a business owner, you must be aware of the benefits of these technologies.

This is when SAP Leonardo walks into the frame. It integrates the fundamental features of innovation of all these latest technologies to derive fruitful business results.

SAP Leonardo is often referred to as a ‘digital innovation system’ that allows you to innovate business at scale and reconsider your outdated business models.

SAP Leonardo utilizes the power of technologies such as Analytics, Big Data, Blockchain, IoT, and Machine Learning. This ensures a speedy innovation procedure. It is constructed on the foundation of the SAP Cloud Platform.

This is the first digital enterprise platform that offers you the liberty to pick an infrastructure provider of your choice. You get to choose from Microsoft Azure, SAP, Google Cloud Platform, and Amazon Web Services. Irrespective of your choice, you neither have to compromise on the agility nor on the ownership costs.

Advantages of the SAP Leonardo- The Emerging Intellectual ERP

SAP Leonardo can be regarded as a huge hamper of features. This hamper can help you transform your firm into an intellectual entity.

Discussed here are some features of the SAP Leonardo-

Automated Innovation

SAP Leonardo provides real-time information and this empowers your organization to innovate your business approach. The SAP allows contemporary apps to interact with IoT systems situated on-site.

The IoT system can grasp and adapt automatically to the current procedures. This has a huge positive impact on your business performance. Regardless of this, you have the upper hand to deny or accept the recommendations that the system offers you.

SAP Leonardo allows organizations to acquire and process data swiftly.

Speedy Innovation Process

Design thinking methodology and innovative services is a rare combination. This rare amalgamation is observed in the SAP Leonardo. It encourages you to choose lucrative projects. You are closer to success and are likely to reduce risks and roadblocks in your way.

The process of taking tiny steps motivates firms to face huge challenges and innovative ideas. Design thinking is the central unit of the entire process. This central unit along with the help of technology enhances your human efforts and operations.

This can be achieved with collaboration and implementation of empathy in a computational and speedy setting.

Fundamental technologies that blend with SAP Leonardo seamlessly

Machine Learning

Machine learning has been a part of the business for a long time. But, these projects have always been observed in silos for some reason. This situation evolved with SAP Leonardo coming into the picture. Now, machine learning is easily accessible almost everywhere.

It can be easily embedded in enterprise applications. This additional source of integrated intelligence can help resolve several common issues. It also provides the deployment of deep learning models. This gives you a constant opportunity to enhance your business procedures.

Analytics

Analytics play a significant role in almost every application and business process. The presence of SAP Leonardo coupled with machine learning and analytics offers you valuable insights. These insights are quite helpful to design new processes and applications.

Analytics along with machine learning can encourage you to take effective actions and improve transparency in your team.

Data Intelligence

SAP Data Intelligence accumulates the striking features of SAP Leonardo Machine Learning and SAP Data Hub into a uniform integrated service in the SAP Cloud Platform.

SAP Data Intelligence gives you a chance to monetize your data. You can also leverage open source technologies.

Conclusion

If you intend to improve ROI, then you ought to innovate at different levels. SAP Leonardo enables speedy innovation as it comprises several industry accelerators. You experience reduced implementation time and innovative combination of services and software.

SAP Leonardo possesses an exceptional range of features in its digital innovation system. These features are acquired with years of experience and effective practices in the industry. All the accelerators present in the system are a blend of data intelligence, industry knowledge, and software required on the roadmap of innovation.