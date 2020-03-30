Armed with increasingly high-performance cameras, smartphones have now become our favorite devices for taking photos or shooting movies (even long-lasting) wherever we are. In this way we can share images and videos with our friends, sending them through instant messaging apps or uploading them to social profiles. There is a problem, however, especially if we usually create videos and send them while we are out and about: we could consume all the data of our tariff plan and thus find ourselves without a connection or being forced to pay to continue browsing. It is at this point that video editing apps come into play, which allow you to edit, reduce and cut videos on your smartphone in a matter of seconds.

Today we will see what are the best video editing applications for Android. Before the “revolution” smartphone, to perform many activities you had to sit on the PC. The sending of emails, video calls, chats, Downloading videos from YouTube using Vidmate Install, calculations and much more, was possible only with the use of a computer and this was also true for those who intended to edit photos or videos. With the arrival of the smartphone, many of the normal activities that were normally carried out by PC, now they can also be carried out with the phone, using simple apps that you just need to download from the Google Play Store. In the past we have seen how to edit photos on Android, today we see instead which are the best video editing applications for Android.

Create videos with music and photos: what do you use?

Finding a good program to create videos with photos and music for free, with export to mp4, is not easy. In this list you can find some free software, others for a fee. However here you have the right solution to make simple videos.

A social media marketing program cannot ignore this logic: you need content marketing tools that guarantee you the possibility to generate useful clips to promote your ideas, your links, your sponsorships. Then, create videos with music, mini-clips and photos. What are the best apps in your opinion?

Fortunately, users can find numerous applications on their Play Store or App Store that allow you to create and edit videos; let’s start with the most used and well-known application: KineMaster. It is an application available only on Android and is the most complete one that can be found on the Play Store; allows you to edit videos by cutting them, adding more videos, adding background music and much more.

Another widely used application is VMate and it is perfect for users who need to create short video and photo montages; it is an application that can be downloaded at zero cost both from the Play Store and from the App Store even if there is a paid version that provides other functions.

Finally, we also have another application: Adobe Premiere; it can be downloaded for free by users with an Android and / or Apple smartphone, but there is also a much more complete version for PC and MAC; it has a very intuitive interface and many tools needed to edit videos and make them unique.

