The comparison of Weebly vs. Squarespace always remains on the top in the best website builder reviews. These are the best online platforms that help you to create your website without having any knowledge of coding. Weebly was founded in 2006 and Squarespace in 2003, but both have millions of users in different parts of the world.

Both Weebly and Squarespace are the best and expert services for customers. But the buyers have to select only one to run their business efficiently. So Weebly vs. Squarespace, which one will be suitable for them? In this article, we will try to answer this question by explaining their key features, pros, and cons.

Weebly VS Squarespace: the main difference

Weebly vs. Squarespace, the competition is very tough. Weebly has more than 40 prebuild themes, and its features are easy to use. On the other hand, Squarespace is not user friendly but offers more than 90 designer themes. Weebly offers a free plan and additional apps that Squarespace does not.

An overview of Weebly VS Squarespace

Squarespace Weebly Founded 2003 2007 Headquarters New York San Francisco User Interest There is no significant increase in Squarespace Weebly search volume is increasing Free plans Squarespace does not offer any free plan The free version makes Weebly most popular Platform Offers company hosted builder for blogs and businesses Weebly also offers company hosted builder for blogs and businesses Who is it for Businesses, portfolio, online stores, company website, wedding events, and blogging Weebly is also suitable for all these functions

Weebly VS Squarespace: design and flexibility

Both Weebly and Squarespace offer themes that will not lose data after changing them. Their templates are very responsive, and each template fits the different screen sizes. But Squarespace gets one bonus number in the quality of themes. Their themes are more impressive, modern, sleek, and stylish.

Weebly VS Squarespace: App store

Weebly is offering app store with more than 371 apps from different categories such as:

Marketing

Social

Ecommerce

Communication

Some of these apps are free, and some are paid. But Squarespace doesn’t have any app store, so Weebly wins here.

Weebly VS Squarespace: SEO

Both website builders provide you with the facilities to edit URL slug, meta title, and description. Weebly has apps for improving the ranking of the website. But Squarespace has its built-in features like clean HTML markup and site map. So, here both website builders are equally good; Weebly is better in website ranking and Squarespace in SEO features.

Weebly VS Squarespace: Blog

Both have built-in blogging features like adding text, images, and videos. But Squarespace here offers more features. They have these features:

Multiple author’s contributions,

social sharing,

add podcast,

adding experts,

adding locations to the posts,

managing time limit for comments,

and category supports.

Both are offering good features for blogging, but the features of Squarespace are more advanced.

Weebly VS Squarespace: E-Commerce

In E-commerce, the comparison is also very tough because they both provide the options to sell digital products, services, and physical products. But the Weebly get one extra point by offering many payment gateways such as:

Paypal

Stripe

Square

Authorize.net

On the other hand, Squarespace has only two payment methods that are Stripe and Paypal.

Weebly VS Squarespace: Customer support and pricing

Weebly provides 24/7 customer services, but Squarespace doesn’t offer help over the phone from 8 PM to 4 AM.

When it comes to pricing, Weebly offers free plans for users. Weebly wins here with a free plan and a two years plan with more discount.

I hope this guide will help you to select the best website builder for you.