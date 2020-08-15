Watch for the signs of a bad mass air flow sensor to prevent your vehicle from experiencing performance issues. Learn more about the common signs, what a mass air flow sensor does and where you can turn for all quality replacement parts and other maintenance tips. Find car parts pickup near me for a convenient and safe shopping experience.

A mass air flow sensor monitors the amount of air entering your vehicle’s air intake. It sends this information to the engine control unit, which uses it to determine the amount of fuel that needs to be injected. A properly working mass air flow sensor improves the efficiency and performance of your engine. When a sensor is working poorly or experienced a complete failure, you’ll notice one or more of these symptoms:

Engine stalling

Engine hiccups

Rich or lean idling

Hesitations while driving or accelerating

You may also see your check engine light illuminated. Use an error code scanner or stop by a local auto parts store to verify the error code causing the warning light. If the source of the problem is your mass air flow sensor, it’s time to order a new one and replace this essential electrical component.

First, ask a local auto parts specialist for a free guide on how to locate and remove your specific air flow sensor. The location of these sensors can change, but you should be able to find yours by checking your air box. Remove the wires first and then any set screw or bolt holding it in place. Carefully remove the sensor and determine whether it needs to be replaced or simply cleaned. Replace your new or newly cleaned sensor using the same steps and turn your vehicle on to see if it clears the error code and restores your engine performance.

Another common maintenance step is changing a headlight. Use convenient car parts pickup services to select a new halogen, HID or LED bulb. Be sure you shop for bulbs that match your make and model of vehicle for hassle-free replacement.

Open the hood of your car and locate the back panel of your headlight assembly. These panels usually have a few screws or bolts holding them in place. You may need to temporarily remove your battery, air filter or other components to access the panel.

Once it’s removed, carefully pull out your old headlight bulb. Some bulbs twist to lock in place, so use caution when pulling one out. Follow these steps or learn more about how to change a headlight to perform this easy maintenance task. Save money by shopping for parts on sale and choosing parts pickup services from your nearest trusted auto parts store.