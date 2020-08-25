This tool used for counting words and characters works perfectly because this website ensures smooth and fast detection of your content or the words that you are typing in. Finding word counters accessible online that can count characters of your social media posts is hard. This article will show you that Word Count Tool is a reliable and free of charge online tool.

If you are an active user of social media apps, you would know that there are limitations to characters on your posts. Facebook ideally suggests that the posts should have a character count of eighty, 150 for the famous Instagram, and a hundred character limit for Twitter. If you want to be sure that your written post will reach the limit on your socials, this article can help.

Word Count Tool: Features Of The Online Character Counter

This online counting tool can cater to Instagram character count, Facebook character count, Twitter character count, character counter with spaces, and character counter for contents without spaces. This might be a powerful online tool that can immediately give you numbers of your characters while typing in your content for your social media posts.



When you direct yourself on the word count tool website, you will see five indicators found above a big textbox on the web interface. The indicator has a built-in limit for each social media that will inform you of numbers to prevent you from having dragging and boring long posts. With this online tool, you can type in contents or choose to copy and paste a text.



When typing in a phrase, you will notice that all of the indicators change their numbers according to their function. These indicators will become a guide for users not to exceed the specified social media limit. Particularly on Facebook, posts that will exceed their ideal limit will make other people tap on the “See More” option to view the rest of the long post.



If your post’s composition using the word count tool is finished, you can easily copy and paste the content from the word count tool and paste it to any of the social media platforms wherein you want to post it.



To make it convenient for all users, they made sure to place all five indicators on one web interface or web page. Making the composition and counting of characters faster and easy to view. This will let the users know if they have already reached the specified limit or can continue typing what they have in mind. This is an uncomplicated tool that can help you.



Aside from posting on social media platforms, some messaging apps or DMs can also contain character limitations. Some of the articles and essays made by people follow a certain word count to reach qualifications. Having an accurate online counter tool is a must to avoid mistakes or missed characters.



Reaching out accurate and quality services like Word Count Tool is a good choice since this website is useful, especially for bloggers, students, writers, content creators, and other people who like to compose online reading materials. Word Count Tool offers more features for people such as the Pomodoro timer, mind map, word counter, and Scrabble word finder.

The Importance Of Counting Characters That You Should Know

People have conducted a study wherein the results proved a point that users having fewer characters on essays, posts, etc. draws more attention from people. On the other hand, to have characters that exceed limits are said to be boring and tiring to read. Nowadays, most users prefer reading shorter posts instead of longer ones as long as it has a point.



The main reason why counting characters plays a vital role in posts or any writing compositions is how it affects the attention of readers. Word count tool will prevent you from overwriting unnecessary words and adding more information. Having a short, brief, and concise post that contains the right information will undoubtedly make you a great writer.



To avoid such dull and dragging contents, we suggest that you try counting characters through the Word Count Tool for best results and accuracy. This online tool can help you make short but meaningful posts in one go.

What Word Count Tool Can Offer More To Users

The word count tool that can be accessed online is compatible with many other languages. This tool will not only be for users that are good at speaking English. There is no language barrier when you use this online tool. Languages like Korean, Chinese, Arabic, etc. that have characters that are hard to read and count can still be processed by the word count tool.



Making their web interface not complicated, easy to navigate, and use is a remarkable aspect that word count tools offer to everyone. They made editing, writing composition, and revising easy for people all around the world. This tool will guide you on when to stop typing in words to prevent exceeding character limits.

Takeaway

Word count tool might be the best online character counter developed for users from different parts of the world. They made sure to cover more languages aside from English. People find this online tool handy and beneficial.

