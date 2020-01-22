ATLANTA: SECRETS OF THE CITY

Travel

THINGS TO DO – Every city has some attractions and tourist places to visit, Atlanta is best known for its good music and great food that is being served with world-class culture and hospitality

And every city is “KING OF ITS OWN” Atlanta and many places like Atlanta has some secret places to discover as a discoverer. When any city presents you its heritage and culture in a secret form, then the adventure of any traveler or individual increases to the next level. Atlanta has also some secret places to explore that will blow up your mind and make your jaw-dropping experience more vivid. Here are some secret places and things to do with a travel tip for all:

Explore the world of sharks – You don’t need to pay separately for an underwater experience! Come to the Georgia aquarium and make out with the unrevealed sides of this aquarium. Anyone can go for scuba diving and underwater diving within the Georgia aquarium to play with dolphins and sharks to give a piece of new throbbing knowledge and experience to your kids and yourself as well.

Come and stimulate yourself with OLD FOURTH WARD – Old forth ward has its own customized hidden place called “LottaFrutta” it’s a place known as fruit hub and a market place in the fourth ward, definitely this place is refreshment and healthy point that offers you many different seasonal and non-seasonal fruits with their own home mad local spices that gives a twist to their simple fruit mixes. Limonatta is one of the signature dishes that is served with many fruits such as cucumber, banana, coconut, kiwi, mango and many more topped with lime juice and their homegrown spice called spicy Chile Guajilo that can even tingle your taste buds to ask for one more cup.

Experience the Shakespeare of its time – Once you will visit this place, you will come into the real world of Shakespeare; this place will give you an experience of real like Shakespeare stories, the surrounding and ambiance here will tend you to believe into Shakespeare’s reality “The New American Shakespeare Tavern” is a place where you can encounter the Shakespeare closely performing, without crossing the pond, the organization trades in theatre practices that are called “Original practice” where each and every production stages is practiced to do like it would have been done in its own time. Likewise, with the help of real sound effects, live music and Elizabethan style costumes give it a very real feel of the theatre of its time. And mention not “The talented actors”

Lullwater Park – Atlanta is popular for its greenery and lavish parks one of them is Lullwater Park, this is renowned 154 acres park which is stretched wide with jogging trails and km of walking within the park, there is also a bridge that is suspended by a long length of 210 foot. The Emory president’s home is also viewed from an astonishing lake situated within this park.

Cocktail party – fun and excitement doesn’t need any stop shop to celebrate, come to “The Atlanta Botanical Garden’s Cocktails in the Garden” it’s an event that is organized at the garden every Thursday evening where you can enjoy the tasty food, drinks and live music with live performances. The setup followed by an attractive decoration and arrangements also magnetizes the audience here. But let me tell you a thing, this event is only hosted in the months of May to September.

Burgers with a secret – isn’t this sound amazing? Of course, it does! Holeman & Finch is the eatery joint loved by all the locals here, this place is majorly famous for its vibrant atmosphere, casual sitting, authentic food, and drooling cocktails keeping all the things aside the most attractive thing about this place is the “Happy hour” (Burger time) that IS CLOCKED at 10 0 clock every night, at this time only 24 exclusive limited numbers of double patty burgers are served with homemade burger buns and presented with the fresh hand-cut French fries, but fortunately, if you land at weekend; they are serving all day on Sundays.

Fern bank Museum’s Martinis & IMAX – A place full of entertainment bag, what else could anyone ask for? This place serves world-class dining and entertainment with music and also serves wine and drinks, with a giant huge IMAX screen assembled with it. The best time to drive in this place is Friday night that allows you to experience culture and drinks and a great date night.

A market for all – DeKalb Farmers Market it’s called a market for all from world-class vegetables to all kinds of fruits are available here, this place also sells meat, fish, chicken, cheese, and coffee; there is everything for everyone there is also a bakery, a deli, and a restaurant at this place that serves meat, fish, chicken and some healthy vegetarian dishes, but only between 11 am to 8 pm every day.