Dubai is one of the most famous holiday spots and tourist attractions. This city has transformed itself from desert to destination of the day to many tourists. Dubai is said to be one of the top-rated places for sales bargains, sunshine, and family fun. Burj Khalifa and desert safari Dubai has become one of the sightseeing attractions for tourists. There are also many shopping malls having many cultural highlights. The Bastakia district is also a great place to visit as it has the old traces of Dubai. Here are some of the famous and most attractive places to visit in Dubai, which is highly recommended, especially for tourists. A Most attractive place to visit in Dubai:Approx. Everyone wants to visit Dubai once in a lifetime, because of its beautiful tradition and places which attract the people and make them feel special when they visit Dubai and make their dreams come true. There are a lot of places to visit in Dubai; every place has its attraction. Here is the list and reason of their attraction of several places:

Burj Khalifa:

It is Dubai’s landmark building, which is 829.8 meters tall and holds the world’s tallest building. It is one of the famous attractions tourists come across the whole world to visit Burj Khalifa. The most attractive part of this building is its 124th floor, which is said to be the must to visit if you are in Dubai. This building’s unique features include its fastest elevator, which gives a 360* view having a dessert at one side and ocean at other. Most tourists visit Burj Khalifa at night because of its famous city-light panoramas, a great attraction for photographers. This building is wrapped around with a beautiful garden, which gives a soothing effect to the tourist. It also includes a Dubai fountain, which is also called the world’s tallest fountain, which is typically modeled on the fountain present in Las Vegas.

Dubai Mall:

It is the city premium mall that gives entry pass to the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Aquarium too. Not only this mall itself has the best tourist attraction places like an ice-skating rink, gaming zone, and cinema complex the great entertainment option. In this mall, shopping and eating are endless. This mall contains things from traditional to foreign, and you can taste any food from all around the world. This mall is also famous because of its live events like musical nights and fashion shows held here. It is also renowned for its annual Dubai Shopping Festival in January and February and the Dubai summer in July and August.

Bastakia district (OldDubai):

The Bastakia District was built in the late 19th century. It was the home of wealthy Persian merchants lured to Dubai because of the text free trading in textiles and pearls. This district occupies the eastern portion of Dubai. The building here is built from limestones. Wind towers are built to provide an early form of air-conditioning. In this district, you will also find the Majlis Gallery, which contains traditional Arab ceramics and furniture. It is also having a shop, café, and an art exhibition located in this single building. Because of these features, this place is one of the famous attractions to tourists in Dubai.

Desert Safari in Dubai:

If you are a tourist or a love to visit different types of ancient places so you should visit the desert Safari, this is one of the beautiful experiencesyou will remember for your lifetime. The visit includes spending a few hours intent right in the middle of the desert, making you feel you are in ancient times. Ue also has a dubai safari park for people who are interested in wild life.

This memorable tour begins with the camels picking you up from your homes or the place you are staying at and make you down towards the Dubai desert. In your camp in between the desert, you will be having a traditional Arabic tea, acaptivating belly dance, and Tanura dance. This will give you a golden chance to take the breathtaking pictures of the desert from your camera, which will be a beautiful memory. This beautiful desert trip will leave you mesmerized, especially at the time of sunset. Apart from all this, you can try the traditional dress and have a henna tattoo and have a delicious buffet dinner. And after dinner, you will be dropped at your hotel room.

Sheikh Saeed Al-Maktoum House:

Sheikh Saeed was the famous roller of Dubai from 1921 to 1958. The place he used to live has been re-built and restored as the museum to make ita fine example of Arabic culture. It was built originally in 1896 by sheikh Saeed’s father to observe the shipping from the balconies. It is built with carved teak doors. Wooden lattice screen’s across the windows and gypsum ventilation screens with floral and geometrical designs. Thirty rooms were also built around the central courtyard with wind-tower details on top. Inside this building, there is also a museum with the exhibition of historical photographs and documents of Dubai, from the period between 1948 and 1953. In this museum, the marine wing is having photographs of fishing, pearling, and boat building. Throughout the building, there are many letters, maps, coins, and stamps displaying the ancient culture.

Jumeirah mosque:

This mosque is said to be the exact copy of Cairo’s al-Azhar mosque and is considered the most beautiful mosque in Dubai. It is a fine example of Islamic architecture. The mosque is built with a stone structure in the medieval Fatimid tradition. It looks beautiful and attractive, especially in the evening when lit with floodlights. The Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid organized a tour guide for this mosque, helping the tourist understand the Muslim faith more easily. This tour begins at 10am daily except Friday.

Dubai Aquarium:

The Dubai Aquarium is also one of the best tourist attractions in Dubai; it contains 140 species of sea life on the ground floor of Dubai Mall. It also has an underwater zoo; if you enterit, you can walk through the aquarium tunnels. There are many activities which help you to get a closer look at sea life. A famous glass-bottom boat gives you a ride on top of the tank. More offers and activities like cage snorkeling and shark driving give you a memorable tour you will remember.

Conclusion:

Dubai is said to be one of the best places to visit if you are a traveler or love to visit new places. Its different places are famous for various reasons. Every place has its point of attraction. Dubai is one of the developed countries, but it has a Bastakia city, which shows old Dubai. The desert safari Dubai will give you amesmerizing one day trip of camping in between desert. There are many other things you want to do, and you should do if you visit Dubai.