Enjoying a vacation in Canada, one of the most awesome tourist destinations in the world, is experiencing the life beyond borders. In comparison to other destinations, it has limitless and unique natural attractions, ranging from coastal beaches and rainforest to deserts. In addition, it enables tourists to indulge in all types of adventurous activities including both aquatic and terrestrial. In terms of accommodations, Canada vacation rentals, furnished with all the modern facilities and amenities, are available at budget-friendly prices. So, you can easily rent any of them within the range of your affordability.

Visiting any time of the Year

The best thing about Canada is that you need not think of the best time to visit it as you can visit it anytime of the year. Each season has something different to offer to its visitors in terms of natural beauty, cuisines, accommodations and indoor and outdoor activities.

Natural Attractions That Will Take Your Breath Away

Canada is so beautiful in terms of its natural beauty that you will become breathless on seeing them. The most appealing ones that you must include in your itinerary are the following:

Niagara Falls, Ontario: As one of the most famous attractions in the world, it is the apple of most tourists’ eyes. And, you won’t be an exception. In addition to glimpsing it, you can indulge in various activities around it—boat touring on the Maid of the Mist, journeying behind the Falls, trekking tunnels behind the cascades, etc.

MacMillan Provincial Park, British Columbia: When it is a matter of seeing evergreen terrain, the name of MacMillan Provincial Park comes to the forefront. Most of the trees found here are as old as 1,000 years. So, you will get to see amazing natural features and also various species of birds and animals in this park.

Algonquin Provincial Park, Ontario: As the oldest park in Canada, it has been a major attraction to tourists the world over. Here, you will get plenty of chances to enjoy—paddling across different rivers, dog sledding through snow-covered forests during the winter season, nature trails, bird watching, et cetera.

Hopewell Rocks, New Brunswick: These rocks are so beautiful that describing them in a few words will be almost impossible. You can stroll here, regardless of time to explore its scenic beauty. It looks 12-20 metres tall during low tide. It also has trees attached to their tops. Because of its bizarre formations, it is also famous as ‘flowerpot rocks’.

Nahanni National Park: This is one of the best places in Canada with many stunning natural features including nature trails. Here, you can see the South Nahanni River, Britnell Creek and many water bodies. You can also climb Sunblood Mountain to see the layout of this park. It has a very peaceful and tranquil environment.

Man-Made Attractions that will Make You Awe-Struck

As Canada is famous for its natural attractions, so is for man-made attractions. Those that you should put on the radar include the following:

Toronto’s CN Tower: Located on the shores of Lake Ontario, it is a dazzling attraction with a height of 553 meters. At the top, it has the revolving 360 restaurant, where you can enjoy a meal while having glimpses of the lake and city. Both the Glass Floor and the Lookout are the right places from where you can take the views of the whole area.

Old Quebec: Included in UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is one of the most popular historical buildings. It is bifurcated into two major parts—the Upper Town and the Lower Town. The former lies on 100 meter high cliffs and the latter along the St. Lawrence River. Both have amazing features to lure visitors.

Ottawa’s Parliament Hill: Located above the Ottawa River, this grand building is built in the Neo-Gothic-style. The Peace Tower is the most prominent feature of this building. The Centennial Flame is another attraction which is located in front of this building. It is known to have been lit in 1966 to celebrate the centenary of the Canadian Confederation.

Old Montreal: This is a vibrant place to enjoy both dining and shopping. The must-visit places here include the 1870s City Hall, the lively Place Jacques-Cartier, the beautiful Notre-Dame Basilica, Marché Bonsecours in the old town hall building and Rue Bonsecours. Thus, you will find great delight in this region.

Victoria’s Inner Harbour: This is a wonderful waterfront area with a harbour. It is meant for various activities—relaxing, strolling, dining, shopping and watching street performers. The historic Empress Hotel is the center of attraction of this region. It also offers a traditional high tea, which is a major service of this hotel.

Dining and Shopping

You can have the pleasure of dining in Canada if you visit top-rated restaurants— Michael’s on Simcoe, Scaramouche Restaurant, Alo Restaurant, Maison Boulud and La Maison Grecque. The most popular shopping malls are West Edmonton Mall, Polo Park, Metropolis at Metrotown and Les Galeries de la Capitale.

When are you going to leave for Canada? Indeed, it is an awesome tourist destination with both natural and man-made attractions, eateries and shopping outlets. Get one of the Canada vacation homes booked at the earliest to avoid heavy rush later.

