It looks like things have taken a turn for worse, with the rise in infected peoples while the lockdowns, social distancing or self- isolation seem the only possible way to put a stop from coronavirus from spreading.

But is it enough to prevent the virus from spreading? Probably, it does play some important role, but on a bigger scale, one cannot be sure of how long a person can maintain social distancing. Despite the harsh conditions around the world, there are those as well who can’t sit idle (or even work from home) in the safety of their home. In any case, they want to go out and make excuses for this and that.

But some understand the situation and are acting as a responsible citizen. But what if a person can’t avoid going out at all? You have to buy medicines or groceries or all supplies for domestic use at some point eventually.

Not everyone owns a car in Toronto

Toronto is a hugely populous city. Driving your car is the safest thing, of course. You can keep it clean; disinfect the interior and exterior door handles and such, but what a person is supposed to do who doesn’t own a car?

Some services took serious steps to disinfect their vehicles like Toronto Airport limos, but now as conditions worsens public transports are not an ideal option these days, as a person himself may never know if he is infected or not and may infect ten others riding on a bus etc. so you have to take extra measures of precautions to travel around.

Going traditional is one of the solutions

If you cannot afford four wheels, then how about two wheels instead?

Using a bicycle is a convenient way to travel around the grocery store or towards the pharmacy. You are in lesser contact with anyone else and can park your bike on a safe distance as well. it will somehow become difficult for you to carry the items (if it’s a long list) and you may have to take shifts to bring the items or you can attach a basket in front of your bike and be done with it.

Riding a bike is a good exhilaration for your body as well, but to keep yourself as much safe as possible disinfect the handles, seat, and paddles before riding on it again, wear a mask and double layers of gloves to protect you from any unknown virus.

Go for a walk maybe?

Understandably, one cannot completely forbid to not go out. You still need to buy food or any other item for use, right?

If the bike is not your style of travel mode, how does a walk sounds to you? Instead of taking a cab, this is a better alternative. You may have a grocery store near your home. Walk and keep a safe distance from any other passerby.

Again following in the proper instructions, and you can even carry a pocket-size disinfectant spray in your pocket or inside the grocery bag. Taking a grocery bag with you means you can put more items in it and it becomes rather easier to carry it. You can be vigilant and walk around the neighborhood for the cause but it’s still better to avoid going at a longer distance for traveling.

Private services are better options

There are still private chauffeurs being provided for travel purposes within the city. Airport limo in Toronto, for instance, is taking proper measures to keep their vehicles disinfected. People who are already regular in hiring such services are assured that it can save them time and energy.

The reason why you can still use these transfer services is that they regularly disinfect and are taking proper precautionary steps towards their clients. Even the chauffeurs are given proper training.

If you have to travel around any of the neighboring towns, just in case of an emergency, you can always look for a private ride to take care of your travel arrangements. Even Uber is still operating under specific conditions.

But what if neither of the above options is suitable?

If someone still needs to travel, then even using a taxi is a high risk, avoid traveling with others and keep your travel tips short (only for dire circumstances) or you can always make a call-to-order for food deliveries of any supplies. So it’s better to keep your distance, it may be the only thing saving your life right now. Toodles!