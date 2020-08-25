One of the best places to live in the US is in Florida. Florida is a state in the US in the southeastern region of the country. Since it’s in the south, Florida is the closest you’ll get to experiencing warm tropical weather in a country that’s in the Northern hemisphere. Aside from the weather, Florida has a lot of theme parks and places of interest.

If you’re more of a tourist and would prefer just visiting Florida, it’s just plain wrong not to make a stop in the city of Miami. Miami hosts some of the best beaches in the US. Aside from its beaches, Miami is a great way to destress, party, and have the best time of your life. Miami, a bustling city life, and its theme parks aren’t just the reason Florida is incredible. Here are some more facts about Florida that you should know about:

The Everglades

One reason people visit the state is because of the everglades. The everglades is a 1.5 million acre wetland that hosts extraordinary flora and fauna. From rare species of birds to common plants, you can find them living in the everglades.

Perhaps one of the best Florida facts you can hear about the everglades is that this place is the only place in the world where crocodiles and alligators live. These two might look alike, but they’re actually different. For one, crocodiles are much larger with much shorter snouts. Alligators, on the other hand, are smaller, with longer snouts.

Florida is a place where humans and nature closely interact. These close encounters are evident, because of the proximity of these protected wetlands to populated settlements. If a crocodile or alligator sighting is rare in some places, you can expect to see them all over Florida.

Florida Is an Agricultural Haven

Because of the climate and weather different from other states in the US, Florida is considered the world’s leading agricultural state. A lot of farmers and growers enjoy the weather and the fertile soil in Florida. You can find many fruits and vegetables in Florida that might not grow well in other states.

Florida has also earned the nickname of “The Sunshine State” because of its watermelons. Because of a more humid and tropical climate that resembles mostly southeast Asian countries, you can also find Jackfruit, Papayas, Rambutan, Dragon Fruit, and other least-known fruits growing in Florida. You can also find sugarcane, cassava, peanuts, and other crops.

Florida Has 2 NBA Teams

Because of the sheer size of the state, Florida has two NBA teams in it. First off, are the young and talented Orlando Magic. Because of the NBA season being hampered by the pandemic, the current season is resuming its play in the state. Orlando has had a fair share of its NBA superstars, namely in a young Shaquille Oneal, Penny Hardaway, and Tracy Mcgrady.

The Miami Heat, who were the 2006, 2012, and 2013 NBA champions, are also in Florida. The Miami Heat are perennial playoff teams. The Heat had won 2 championships with their star-studded lineup of Chris Bosh, Dwayne Wade, and Lebron James, all of which were in their primes.

Disneyland

Speaking of Orlando, you can find one of the happiest places on earth in Orlando, Florida. Disneyland World is one of the best places to visit in the world. If you want to meet Mickey, Mini, Elsa, Anna, and all the other Disney characters, visit Disneyland.

Aside from its main park, Disneyland also has four theme parks worth visiting. These parks are Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and the Magic Kingdom. If you’re one of the lucky few, you can also visit Club 33. It’s a secret, exclusive club which has an absurdly long waiting line to get in.

Golf Capital

Because of the vast land area of Florida, there are lots of golf courses in the state. Over 1300 golf courses are found in Florida. The sheer number of these golf courses also earned the state the name, “The Golf Capital of the World.” One of the most popular golf courses you can find when visiting the state is Palm Beach County.

State Symbols

In the US, every state has its own symbols. Florida is no exception, as it has a lot of state symbols as well. Here are some examples of Florida’s state symbols:

State Reptile – American Alligator

State Animal – Florida Panther

State Flower – Orange Blossoms

State Tree – Sabal Palm

State Bird – Mockingbird

State Shell – Horse Conch

State Beverage – Orange Juice

Takeaway

It’s no secret why many Americans and even foreigners make it a point to visit the state of Florida. For one, people who want to experience being one with nature can genuinely feel that in Florida. The Everglades, one of the world’s biggest wetlands, plays host to several interesting creatures. Florida also has Disneyland and is considered the Golf Capital of the World. What’s not to love about the Sunshine States.

