Are you looking for a flourishing professional career and wish to get a decent employment in Australia? If your reply to both these questions is yes then apply for the Temporary Graduate Visa Subclass 485 today. This is a temporary visa and lets you work in Australia with complete respect and dignity. As compared other work visas, obtaining this graduate visa is perhaps the easiest. The fact is there are certain things worth considering while applying for the visa 485.

Important things about the 485 visa

So, do you want to apply temporary graduate visa 485 as well? Before that you should be aware of a few crucial things related to it. These things are given below for you to consider.

The Cost of the 485 Visa

Before applying for the visa subclass 485, you must know that how much it costs. In general, the cost of the temporary graduate visa is AUD 1,500. You may need to pay a few extra charges apart from that. These include the following:

Health assessments, police certificates and other pertinent costs.

Extra charges will be incurred for applicants who are less than 18 years.

Extra charges will also be incurred who are 18 years of age and more.

It may happen that one of your family members is included in your visa application after you have acquired it. In that case, the concerned family member is liable to pay all your visa application costs.

The Two Visa Streams

So, once you are ready to apply for your 485 graduate visa, you have to gain some knowledge about a few aspects. This is because this visa has two different streams. They are the post-study work stream and graduate work stream. So, to get the entire thing clear, let’s get a comprehensive idea about each of these visa streams.

Graduate Work Stream: Students who have completed a 2 year program with some special skills and qualifications can apply for the GWS. This particular visa stream allows you to stay in Australia for a period of 18 months. You can bring your family members to Australia via this visa stream.

Remember, that the cost for both the visa streams is the same i.e. AU$ 1500.

Rights and Privileges

After you have obtained your subclass 485 visa Australia you will be entitled to certain facilities and rights. Say for instance, you can work and study in Australia till your visa is valid. You can also travel outside Australia unless your 485 visa expires. You will also get entitled to certain work rights apart from the privileges mentioned just now. Comprehensive information about each of these can be considered below.

Rights of Work: After you have acquired your 485 visa, you will get entitled to certain work rights according to the Australian laws. These work rights are equivalent to those which every native Australian enjoys. Application Location: Both the main and secondary applicants need to be inside Australia while submitting the visa application. Accompanying family members can be outside or inside Australia when the 485 visa is granted to the main applicant. Travel Rights: While your 485 visa subclass is being process DOHA will grant you a Bridging Visa A to let you stay in Australia legitimately. You are also entitled to travel outside Australia while your visa processing remains ongoing. To become eligible you are required to obtain a Bridging Visa B.

So, to make the best use of these rights and privileges, you need to obtain the 485 visa successfully.

Compliance with Health and Character Requirements

Another set of criteria will make you eligible for the visa subclass 485. These are the essential health and character requirements. So, let’s begin with the health requirements first. These health requirements depend on various factors. These include your home country and time spent in a nation within the past 5 years. They also depend on your presumed deeds while you will live in Australia with the 485 subclass visa category.

Validity of your health test’s outcome

The outcome of your health exam will remain valid for 1 year both for the main and the secondary applicants. So, both you and your accompanying family members must qualify in the relevant heath test before applying.

Character Requirements

You must also prove that you are a person of a good moral character to the Australian government. In this regard, you must submit certain documents to the Department of Home Affairs. These include the following:

A valid overseas police clearance

A substantial Australian Federal Police (AFP) certificate and

Additional supporting documents.

These character requirements have to be met both by you and your secondary applicants who are above 16 years. That apart, both you and your accompanying family members must abide by the various laws and conditions of Australia.

Ascertain your eligibility

To be eligible for the 485 visa you must meet the following criteria effectively:

As an applicant you must be less than 50 years.

You should have stayed in Australia with a valid student visa before applying.

You should also meet the extraneous requirements specified by the DoHA and

You should have finished a course from Australia or your home country included in the CRICOS.

