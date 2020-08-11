Introduction

Top five highlights of Annapurna Circuit Trek, collective information for all our wide-world travelers, those who are very interested to join in our most beautiful and scenic Annapurna Circuit Trek in near future.

There are more than the top five highlights on Annapurna Circuit Trek, but to make it simpler and more precise, we have focused on just five main highlights, so that trekkers can gain much knowledge and information of Annapurna Circuit trek.

Here are the Top Five Highlights of Annapurna Circuit Trek:

Varied changes in landscapes and vegetation on daily walks

Trekkers will be amazed within a short period of walking distance, as the route takes you from low heavily farmed areas to green mid-hills. The scenic hills are covered with lovely alpine forest of tall rhododendron, oak, pines and fir with magnolia tree lines, with some flowering plants and bush.

A change of terrain and landscapes nearly on daily walks after being on low warn valley and farm country, as well on cooler alpine green hills and then routes takes you much higher with altitude gain. Enjoy the dramatic landscapes on reaching dry, barren and windswept Manang valley, a very scenic country enclosed by high peaks of Chulu’s and Annapurna on both sides of walking trails within the beautiful valley of Manang.

Where tree lines and green vegetation fades for dwarf, alpine shrubs and bush a great change after being in green mid-hills for some days, and finally walk takes you to arctic and dry terrain at Thorong-La Pass, the highest spot of this adventure at 5,416 m and 17,700 feet high. As walk progress reaches back to green hills and at low warm farm country where whole Annapurna Circuit Trek completes after a great experience with varied change of country landscapes.

Varied temperatures and climates on almost daily walks

One of the most surprising and highlights of this adventure on Annapurna circuit trek, varied climate as temperature-wise, on almost daily walks. To begin with where the trek starts from low warm subtropical then reaching cooler hills of alpine climate, where you can enjoy fresh cool mountain air for a few days.

As weather and climate change as you enter Manang valley and beyond on reaching Thorong-La pass, where temperatures drop to freezing cold of arctic zone climate. After a great experience weather-wise getting back to cooler hills and at low warm subtropical climate to complete the Annapurna Circuit trek,

People, Culture and change of religions as well traditional way of life

One of the top and main highlights on Annapurna circuit trek, besides the spectacular mountain views and scenery. Is to soak and experience the local immense and interesting varied cultures. Nepal is renowned for many varied colorful festivals and local impressive cultures of age-old heritage, similarly on Annapurna Circuit where trekkers will have a great opportunity to observe different cultures, as the walk progresses from one village to another.

Low farm areas of Lamjung district are a mixture of Hindu and Buddhism, as walk heads higher hills with more strong Buddhism culture, where travelers will encounter a nice and neat row of prayer wheels, and visit the old monastery at Braga near main Manang village. After being on Buddhism religion country around Manang valley, where the walk takes you towards an important Hindu temple at holy Muktinath, a famous mountain pilgrimage spot for Hindu as well for Buddhist followers.

Glorious scenery and panorama of high Himalayan Mountain Range

Trekker’s main interest on Annapurna circuit trek is to be close within high Himalayan Mountains, and to experience beautiful surrounding scenery in complete mountain wilderness.

On this adventure Annapurna circuit trek, where trekkers will be fully satisfied overlooking constant views of high snow-capped peaks of Annapurna, Manaslu, Chulu’s with Dhaulagiri range. Where constant views of the beautiful scenery of high mountain range will follow you almost throughout the trek from the start to the end of the adventure.

World deepest gorge of Kaligandaki, and world largest natural Rhododendron garden

Annapurna Circuit Trek with many interesting highlights from landscapes, climate, and culture to beautiful scenery, where trekkers will be delighted to know that on this trek it includes unique highlights and wonders of the world where the adventure takes you to the world deepest gorge of Kaligandaki River.

Kaligandaki River Gorge is ten times deeper than the Grand Canyon of Colorado-USA, the world deepest gorge of Kaligandaki formed by a huge plunge of landscapes taken from the highest point on earth, the top of Mt. Dhaulagiri and

Mt. Annapurna which is above 8,000-meter peaks.

Where the ridge of these high mountains lowers to approx. 6, 000 meter down to form the world deepest gully and a gorge. Another interesting fact to know is that on this trek before ending the adventure at Pokhara, where last overnight stop can be at Ghorepani a famous village with scenic viewpoint Poon Hill.

Ghorepani village is located amidst dense rhododendron forest of tall trees and bush, the area around regarded as world largest natural rhododendron garden, which you witness in springtime, when wild-flowers are in full bloom.