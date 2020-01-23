Who Doesn’t Crave A Vacation In New York City

Travel

New York City, locally famous as ‘The Big Apple’ is one of the most bustling tourist destinations in the world. It boasts many things, ranging from numerous operas, theaters, art galleries and museums to boutiques, antique shops and bookstores. In addition, it has so many dazzling attractions that it will not be possible for one to patronize all of them on one’s one vacation only. It has both natural and man-made resources in an abundant quantity to make any tourist, regardless of his or her age, feel ecstatic. So, it is a cherished dream of every zealous tourist to plant his or her feet on this tourist destination at least once in a lifetime. Then, how can you resist yourself?

Location and Natural Ambience

Located in the Northeastern United States, the natural ambience of New York City is characterized by the coastal positions of the Atlantic Ocean and the Hudson River and the Appalachian Mountains. It has a humid subtropical climate and its temperature remains moderate and favorable most of the time, thereby making it an appropriate tourist destination for tourists all over the world.

Culture and Dialect

For a very long time, New York City has witnessed many important successive periods— the Wisconsin glaciation, the precolonial era, Dutch rule, English rule, American Revolution and Modern era—that have made it one of the most ethnically diverse destinations in the world. It boasts some of the best museums in the US, where you will find many artefacts and collections that throw light on its early culture and civilization. At present, over 800 languages are widely spoken here. English and Spanish are two chief languages spoken in the thoroughfares of this city. If you know either of these two languages, you can easily get by here.

Renting Accommodations

For the accommodations of tourists, various types of vacation rental homes—villas, condos, apartments and cabins—are available in different budgets. If you feel uncomfortable renting your accommodation, you should contact one of the most reliable vacation rentals by owner in New York City. It will help you rent a rental home per your choice and budget without charging any commission. As a result, you will be saved from both unnecessary hassles and expenses.

Striking Places to Visit

You can have a unique perspective by visiting both old and new natural and man-made attractions of New York City at any time of day or night. Those that you should not forget to put on your radar are Bryant Park, Carnegie Hall, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Radio City Music Hall, Wall Street, New York Public Library, The Frick Collection, One World Observatory, Grand Central Terminal, Fifth Avenue, Brooklyn Bridge, Times Square, High Line, Memorial and Museum, Empire State Building, Broadway and the Theater District, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Rockefeller Center & Top of the Rock Observation Deck and Statue of Liberty.

Best Foods and Eateries

As New York City is a cosmopolitan city, you will get to stir up your taste buds with foods of various ethnic groups. The native cuisines that have given immense popularity to this city are Cheesecake, Lobster Newberg, General Tso’s Chicken, Eggs Benedict, Fried Chicken and Waffles, Manhattan Clam Chowder, Hamburger, Pastrami and Corned Beef Sandwich, Coal-Oven Pizza and Hot Dog. The top-rated eateries, where you can enjoy dining are Le Coucou, Roberta’s, Buvette, Mercado Little Spain, and the Four Horsemen. They all have a clean and fresh environment and chefs are well-dressed, soft-spoken and disciplined.

Shopping Bonanza

Whatever you may need to buy, New York City has everything to provide you with. Because of its shopping bonanza, it is famous as a global shopping capital. The best places for shopping in this city are Williamsburg, Meatpacking District, Nolita, Madison Ave, Union Square, Chinatown, Soho (South of Houston), Lower East Side, Greenwich Village and Fifth Avenue.

Interesting Things to Do

Apart from sightseeing, dining and shopping, New York City enables you to enjoy many interesting things—picnicking at the park, ziplining at Governors Island, kayaking in the river, cool riding, walking tour, eating ham at Smorgasburg, beachcombing, visiting botanical gardens, eating street meat at a street fair, swimming in a pool, visiting farmer’s market, buying vintage duds at a Flea market, zonking out in islands, sipping cocktail at an outdoor rooftop bar and joining a dance party in Bryant Park.

Nightlife

When night dawns upon New York City, it becomes jazzy, glamorus and hot. The nightclubs get abuzz with bands, music and cocktails. The best places to enjoy nightlife are Cielo Nightclub, Bossa Nova Civic Club, New York Harbor Happy Hour Cruise and Moxy Times Square.

Now, you must be determined to enjoy a vacation in New York City. Pack your luggage with all your essentials so that you feel carefree during your vacation. Regarding your accommodation, get one of the vacation homes in New York City booked in advance to avoid further rental hassles.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Author Bio: I, Harry Jones, am a famous travel blogger. A week ago, I went to New York City to cool my jets. Indeed, it is a vibrant destination that does not sleep. Everything remains available 24X7. I had a great time here. I would suggest that zealous tourists visit it to make their lives colorful and meaningful.