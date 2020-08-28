Lisbon is a great travel destination for travelers in Europe. Not only does it offer beautiful sceneries, but it also provides many practical reasons to visit the city again.

In this article, we’ll enumerate the reasons Lisbon is a top tourist city in Europe and why you should add it to your must-visit list.

1. Lisbon is safe and convenient

Lisbon is among the safest cities to travel in Europe. It has a low crime rate and high safety ranking. And shouldn’t safety be among your top priorities when traveling?

Lisbon is very friendly and welcoming, boasting a traditional “old world” charm that attracts more tourists.

Also, it’s easy to get around. You can take public transport, which is very cheap in Lisbon, to get to any destination.

But if you want to rent a car and savor the city’s beauty by yourself, you can try StressFreeCarRental.com and their services in Lisbon.

2. The weather is often very nice

Lisbon is famous for being one of the sunniest cities in Europe. That’s thanks to Portugal’s location on the southeastern edge of the continent.

Temperatures rarely drop below 60 degrees Fahrenheit, making most of the days you’ll spend there bright and sunny.

3. The views are breathtaking

Lisbon has hilly streets that lead to some of the most breathtaking sceneries in the world. The most popular places include River Tejo and the Vasco da Gama bridge.

If you’re into architecture, you’ll enjoy brightly painted buildings like the tangerine-and-yellow Pena Palace perched on top of a hill nearby Lisbon.

4. Ginjinha is cheap and delicious

Ginjinha is a cherry-flavored-liquor-mixed-with-chocolate drink that’s very delicious and won’t hurt your budget.

It costs €1, a cheap price for a beverage that defines heaven for the taste buds. Try popular ginjinha brands such as the Ginjinha de Óbidos, which is easy to find in many bars around the city.

5. Traveling in Lisbon is budget-friendly

The cost of living in Lisbon is higher than the rest of the country, but it’s still a lot less than in other European cities.

Apartments cost under €1,000 per month, while room rentals cost between €200 to €400 per month depending on location.

Eating out can also be inexpensive if you know the city. A special Portuguese lunch can cost between €7 to €10.

6. You can enjoy a buzzing nightlife and artistic bars

Dancing isn’t a crime in Lisbon’s nightlife and bars. Try visiting Santos, which is a popular neighborhood that boasts mixes of musical styles.

You can also enjoy bars and night cafes that showcase books and art. Dancing schools are also peppered around the city, with practices in city squares, bars, and any space that allows it.

Ready to Go to Lisbon?

Whether you’re a thrill-seeker, an artist trying to discover your calling, or a tourist who just wants to have a good time, Lisbon has something to offer to you.

It’s one of the world’s oldest cities, and we’re sure you’re going to have a lot of unforgettable moments in this city. Good luck with your Lisbon adventure. Have fun!