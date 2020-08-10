How much should the engagement ring cost? It is the frequently asked question by men about engagement. We’ll help you figure out your personal budget, so you know what to invest.

Emotional factors more important than price?

For women, whether it is engagement rings or wedding rings, the price is not the only important factor. However, emotional, social and traditional family aspects play an equally important role, along with the pure price.

Spend 5 minutes on your engagement ring!

In our consultancy for engagement rings, the cost of the engagement ring is one of the most important points in the consultation. Equated with the topic “How do I determine the ring size of the partner”, the question of the costs for the engagement ring under the nails burns the men. At this point, we cannot and will not be able to give you an unromantic number that you should spend on the engagement ring. In this article, we will help you determine the right budget for the engagement ring with which you feel comfortable. We give you helpful tips for the purchase decision and explain which factors influence the price for the engagement ring.

For many women, the engagement ring is primarily of emotional importance!

Before you worry about it: think about these points in advance!

Should the engagement ring be worn after the wedding? to be worn?

In which budget range do I feel comfortable?

What engagement rings are your girlfriends wearing?

Did you already something about the engagement ring given?

Are you already wearing earrings or chains? If so, what color is the jewelry?

Does the “engagement” in your partner’s family already have a tradition?

Does she have a ring that you can bring us as a reference to determine the ring size?

Have you received subtle hints from your partner, such as: “This should be it”?

What would your partner spend on the engagement ring?

1- What is the price of the engagement ring dependent on?

The price of an engagement ring is mainly determined by the material used and the number, weight and quality of the diamond.

THE RING: WHICH PRECIOUS METAL SHOULD I CHOOSE?

Choosing the right precious metal is important for the durability and longevity of the ring. We use platinum, yellow gold, white gold and rose gold for our engagement rings. Cheap materials, like silver, are not meant to last. Therefore, we advise against a silver engagement ring who would like to wear the ring after the wedding.

ENGAGEMENT RINGS RESISTANCE AFTER THE WEDDING PRICE COATING 925 silver low No cheap, from $ 200 yes rhodium-plated (necessary) 14kt white gold (585) long term Yes medium budget, from $ 500 yes rhodium-plated (necessary) Platinum 950 long term Yes Luxury, from $ 729 unnecessary 14kt yellow gold (585) long term Yes medium budget, from $ 500 No 14kt rose gold (585) long term Yes medium budget, from $ 500 No

Tip: If you want a white ring, choose 950 platinum as the precious metal.

THE SPARKLE: WHICH STONE QUALITY AND SIZE SHOULD I CHOOSE?

As a rule of thumb, the larger the diamond, the more valuable the ring and the higher the stone quality, the more the diamond sparkles.

Visually, the engagement ring must fit the person. An engagement ring with a large gemstone is not appealing to people with very delicate hands. Better upgrade the engagement ring with a higher stone quality than with a diamond that is too big. The Americans prefer to choose a higher diamond quality than a large diamond. It is the other way around in the USA. Here the stone is better big and the “quality lower”.

Please note: Top quality diamonds come at a price. The differences in the best quality levels are very marginal and difficult to distinguish even by experts.

BRAND: SHOULD THE ENGAGEMENT RING BE FROM A SPECIAL DESIGNER?

Branded engagement rings, such as those from Tiffany or Cartier, move in higher price ranges. Therefore, make the decision whether it really needs to be an engagement ring of a special brand, because you usually don’t see it.

2- Engagement ring etiquette – what’s my budget?

When asked how much an engagement ring should cost, there is no defined rule. In our experience, most men make the engagement ring price dependent on their salary. Without knowing exactly, we estimate that our customers spend an average of a third of their monthly salary on an engagement ring. The average in stationary retail in the US is currently just under $3000. However, many men forget that buying is not just about money. For many women, the engagement ring is primarily of emotional importance, which cannot be weighed monetarily.

3 brief facts about why the engagement ring is an emotional gift:

The special day of the application – one of the most beautiful days in life

The proof of love of the most important person in life

Engagement rings are often passed on as heirloom

In many cases, the engagement ring is the first valuable piece of jewelry that is given to the partner.

Therefore, think in advance about how much you want and can invest. Everyone has a budget, but most don’t like to reveal it.

ENGAGEMENT RING COST RULE: THE MYTH OF 3-MONTH SALARIES

In many engagement ring forums a rule from the USA is discussed, which says that the ring for the loved one should cost at least 3 monthly salaries. However, this rule is not realistic in Europe and Austria. We even consider this myth to be completely exaggerated.

You hear this “rule” again and again, but it seems to be more of a legend from the USA. Far larger diamonds for the engagement ring are bought here as a status symbol, and the prices of the rings also rise.

Tip: Think about what budget you are comfortable with and your partner would also be satisfied! We recommend that you invest at least half of your monthly net income in an engagement ring.

If you already know that your partner wants a specific ring that is actually too expensive for you, then you have to make a decision. Are you taking the risk of possibly disappointing your partner, or are you playing it safe and would rather invest a few euros more for your first piece of jewelry?

You do not believe how many times we have heard this sentence with a disappointed face: honey, it should have been! This should not be a reason for you to buy a more expensive ring. On the contrary: it should rather wake you up that women have expectations and these can be very different.

If you buy an engagement ring for $ 1000, it will only cost you a few cents a day for 40 years. At this point, for comparison, ask yourself how much you spent on your last smartphone and how long it was used or held.

3- Will the engagement ring be bought together?

Only about 5% of our customers do business with their partner for engagement ring advice. The engagement has usually already taken place here and the ring is chosen together. The advantage is that there are no problems with the ring size issue and a possible size change. However, in the emotional moment of the actual engagement, you lack the ring!

Almost all women in the America expect an engagement ring for their marriage proposal.

4- What are popular engagement rings in 2020?

The trend this year is mainly fine-cut engagement rings in rose with classic shapes, such as a 6 prong setting. Bestsellers are still white gold engagement rings. The diamond looks particularly noble in the bright, shiny silver color.