So many details go into creating the perfect wedding look. From tape for florists to get it just right at the location to the wedding guest list, it all needs to come together perfectly. One of the most important details that every bride should think about is the kind of wedding veil she is going to use. These wedding veils are one way to show off your innate personality. They’ll add the star power you want when all eyes are on you.

Crystals Full of Light

If you want something that has a bit of heft to it, make use of crystals. Tiny crystals can be spread across the entire veil. This is a way to bring in the light. If you’re holding an afternoon wedding outside, the sun will shine on your head as you walk to the aisle. Crystals of all sizes can be pinned to the veil for a look that will bathe you in charming sunbeams.

Dotted Swiss

Dotted Swiss is one of those fabrics that everyone loves. The small dots come in many sizes. This is a pleasing pattern that adds lots of movement and yet brings it in a subtle way. You can match the veil fabric to the kind of bridesmaid’s dresses you’ve picked out. Look for dotted Swiss that has the drape you like best as it comes over your head. This is one for the woman who adores tradition.

Floral Details

Flowers are a must for all brides. Flowers add color, scent, and life to your big day. One of the best ways to bring in more flowers is to use them in your wedding veil. A series of flowers can easily be stitched to any fabric you have in mind. Ask the person creating the veil to match the kinds of flowers you’ve chosen for your wedding location. Tiny roses or dramatic tulips bring in lots of much needed individual flair.

Embroidered Lace

Lace is ideal for a wedding veil. It’s one fabric that says delicacy and yet can withstand the rigors of the wedding day. There are many types of lace on the market for the bride. Think about which one is going to work for your personal plans. You can make use of modern kinds of lace. Many women also look to cherished heirloom pieces to use for a personalized wedding veil that has meaning to them and connects them with previous generations of brides.

Something Blue

Something blue is that classic chant that every bride knows today. If you want to bring blue in an unexpected way, use it in your wedding veil. Just a hint of blue is a wonderful chance to show off your ability to reach for contemporary designs in all aspects of your wedding day. If you want to go bold, you can think about choosing a darker shade for even more impact. A shade of turquoise or even navy is one way to stand out and bring in a lively thing for those fun wedding photos.

Starry Designs

Be the star of your day with a wedding veil that’s shot with stars. You can add a row of small stars at the end of the veil. This is one way to make it all come together. If you’re in the mood to really go for that eye-catching look, bring on lots of stars. An expert in sewing can work with you closely to create the kind of stars you have in mind on your veil. If you’re good at sewing, you can also make your own stars to spread across your face as you meet your groom.

Thin Silk

There are many types of fabric to pick from on the market today. You’ll find lots of different fabrics that can work with the veil you want to use. Many brides are picking out veils from fabrics that have not been traditionally used in veils. One of the most popular is silk. Silk can be made so thin you can see through it with ease. The same is true of other fabrics like satin. Bring them to your wedding veil for a look that will get down the aisle in total style.