The perfect wedding rings are one of the most important parts of a wedding; after all, they are one of the few things that will last forever. Even if you wear your wedding rings for a lifetime, you have to choose rings that suit you the best. Therefore, we are introducing you to the most beautiful trendy rings.

Wedding rings clearly reflect the general trend and your personality. Newly-weds not only just want simple rings engraved with the name of the future partner but also the quality and look. The classical trend still exists that come with various shapes and stones. Besides, many wedding rings have other engravings showing the grading and other parameters.

RELATED POSTS Small Intimate Home Wedding Ideas

The trends for wedding rings in 2020

Every year, many trends emerge in the wedding world. In 2020, we see a lot of unusual models of wedding rings – couples like new trendy and unique wedding rings look, visit Segal Jewellery to see models and designs. Colored stones and personal engravings dominate the wedding ring trends since now it’s about creating something that you haven’t seen before at weddings.

Wedding rings with exceptional engraving

One of the big trends in wedding rings is dealing with unusual engravings. Symbols and floral patterns are engraved on the ring or stand as personal symbols to each other in the inner surface. One of the trendy rings in the previous years had an engraved heart. Proper heart shape appears clearly when the tops of both the rings come closer.

It is up to you what you want to be engraved on the ring. You would love to wear an unusual and unique ring, people around you might love the engraving at first glance and share their comments that make you feel delightful.

V-shaped wedding rings

A still relatively new trend comes from the special wedding trend brought to you by Segal Jewellery. However, these are very delicate rings but you can wear several rings along with it at the same time, it won’t give you an unusual touch. Asymmetrical, curved, moonstone, and unclassic, the most popular is the V-shaped wedding ring in 2020.

The trend: forging wedding rings at your choice

How does it sound to forge the ring to get exactly the design you want? This trend has recently emerged in 2020, where you have an option to for forging your wedding ring. You just need to show a design to the jeweler you like and jeweler will take of the rest — jewelers meltdown an old inherited piece of jewelry to design a personal wedding ring of your choice. The process is really fun and you can surely impress many family members and friends. You can also design them completely according to your own wishes.

Some goldsmiths now offer courses in forging wedding rings. This activity welds you together as a couple and the memory of it is now on your finger for the whole life. It could be more romantic!

Wedding rings: the novelties

In addition to the look of the wedding rings, some nice trends highlight your wedding rings. On the one hand, you can place them on a ring cushion. Ring cushions are lovingly handcraft pieces that make the ring seems more special.

On the other hand, you could incorporate the rings into your wedding ceremony. There is the so-called ring ritual in the wedding ceremony, where you pull your wedding ring through a long ribbon along the rows of guests. Every wedding guest holds the wedding rings in their hands for a few seconds and conveys the newlyweds their best wishes. As soon as the wedding rings come to the couple, the rings are full of good wishes.

The most beautiful wedding rings in the world

The most beautiful wedding rings in the world are those that mean the most to you as a couple and combine the couple together. You should enjoy it your whole life and even in difficult times, it will remind you of the most beautiful day in your life and the wonderful reasons for your wedding. You definitely won’t go wrong with a classic pair of wedding rings with your names engraved on them.

Overview of trend ideas for wedding rings

If you haven’t made a decision yet, here’s a quick overview of the major trends in wedding rings:

An exceptional engraving

Colored gemstones

Filigree and minimalist rings

The classic slip ring

Forge wedding rings yourself

Brilliant diamonds in wedding rings 2020

The diamond trend won’t change that quickly. Mostly, the bride’s wedding ring is set with diamonds. This trend exists for more than several decades and is likely to be continued for long. The ring with diamonds needs special care and skill to design it very differently. Of course, glossy joints and matt surfaces also offer wonderful design options. Besides, a brilliance convinces at first glance with its sparkle. If you look at wedding ring trends 2020, you will immediately notice that simpler variants are finding their way into the wedding rings.

Engagement and wedding rings are the gifts

The engagement and wedding ring are the gift: anyone who bounds the partner into the commitment of a wedding can gift the ring. Most of the time, the bride and groom choose wedding rings with mutual consent. This can sometimes take a little longer if the bride and groom’s priorities and choices are not the same. Ultimately, every couple finds a pair of ring that they want it.

Conclusion

Unusual and unique wedding rings are trendy! Show your personality and dare to wear an unusual wedding ring if you want. The most important thing is that both the couple partners feel 100% comfortable with your wedding rings. Compare, then choose a wedding ring that you like the best. Besides, your partner would love to discuss this matter with you and take your comments. Once both the partners like it, show it to your family and friends. They would definitely like your unique choice. After all, after the wedding you would enjoy wearing your wedding ring every day.