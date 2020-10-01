The cadence of the job design in the cybersecurity has seen an upward trajectory. Thanks to the ever-changing digital world. We must stop and ask ourselves. Are we ready to upscale the architecture to 5G or cloud-based platform?

With newer opportunities in cybersecurity new jobs are coming. There is an altogether combination of job enlargement and enrichment in the discipline also. Without China’s help, Britain has stopped its escalation process to 5G. Now the new contender of the contract is Nokia, who snatched it from Huawei.

The sphere of 5G and the AI is perceived very gloomy to many, still many are optimist about it. The only concern that alarms governments and corporations are “security”. How to deal with threats that are new and unknown?

With this question, the AFCEA, PPAand other such global networks are holding conventions to aware the future complications in cyber security’s lens. This article deals with such coercive scenarios that can occur without a healthy cybersecurity system. The article further discusses the jobs and their responsibilities and the salaries they draw as a cybersecurity professional.

Bug Bounty Hunter

The name may click trance and ecstasy, but you must know it is just another fancy name for an Ethical Hacker. The only catch is this you work as a freelancer here. This job revolves around finding security issues or bugs in a zero-day exploit. You are liable to disclose your findings to your clients and help them tackle such unwanted circumstances.

It is great to be connected through Hackerone and Bugcrowd and get global exposure. These platforms are like LinkedIn for Ethical Hackers. And as a Bug Bounty Hunter, you can earn more than $200000 per annum! That’s way more than what a drug lord earns in Brazil.

Application Security Engineer

As an application security engineer, a professional is expected to have proficiency in skillsets like:

Operating system

Cloud

Windows server

JavaScript

Routing protocols

Security clearance

Web application

Configuration

Other specialities such as cryptography, Networking and cybersecurity essentials will fetch you name fame and a lump sum salary of $110000 per year.

Cybersecurity Analyst

It is an entrant position in cybersecurity that can fetch an average of $80000 per year. The core benefit is you get a diverse career pathway of becoming a cybersecurity engineer, information security analyst or an information security Manager. You are sought for skills like cybersecurity, SIEM, security and risk management and mostly the security policies and procedures.

Cybersecurity consultant

As a cybersecurity consultant, your work mostly revolves around penetration test, coding, ethical hacking, threat management, and firewall and safety management. You are mostly known for your expertise in encryption techniques and capabilities.

This job is more a customer-oriented job, and your client depends wholesomely on you for its defence. This job can fetch an average of $115000 per annum.

Security Architect

Creating a project charter is what many find difficult, but programming plans around the project modules are the root cause to hire you. You govern the program effectiveness, cost and time analysis, mitigation strategies. And with all these skills and responsibilities, you can earn a handsome salary of $120000 per year.

Pen Tester

You as a pen tester define the security architecture and ensure the policies and industry practices are laid. Businesses are blunt with all these concepts. Hence they rely blindly on you to manage the vulnerabilities and spooky security activities on behalf of them. And for this, you are paid more than $90000 per year.

Cybersecurity Manager

This job involves more technical managerial skills. As a cybersecurity manager, you have to invest your time on developing security matrices, creating management dashboards, guide the security analysts. Identification and benchmarking is an indispensable part of your job where your decisions remain crux for guidance. You, as a cybersecurity manager, can earn more than $120000 a year.

Network engineer

You, as a network engineer has to have an analytical mind and time management skills with process flow and documentation skills. Your reactiveness in DNS, Firewall and security, hardware and infrastructure, IoT will fetch you a salary of more than $110000.

Chief Information Security Officer

This is a high profile job and requires a candidate to have experience more than 15-20 years. This job belongs to the top dogs of the companies. You as a CISO is responsible for your team, and your team consists of at least 40-50 cybersecurity professionals.

To be a CISO, a professional should have worked in almost every domain of the cybersecurity. This is the end of the job pyramid in cybersecurity. Needless to say, you can earn a salary of more than $400000.