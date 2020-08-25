With technology progressing quickly, our needs and wants have also changed. One of the best things about technology is that even our ways of purchasing needs and wants have changed as well. Everything can now be done online and it’s more convenient than ever! One of the most popular retail or online store websites is Amazon. We’ve all heard of it before, or have even already used it a couple of times. But there is actually so much more to Amazon than just retail items. The company has so much more to offer and we’ll be sharing with you a few more things that Amazon offers, which are indeed nice to know, and you can avail too!



What is Amazon, really?

But before we begin with the many things that Amazon has to offer, let’s get a briefing on how the company started. One of the lesser-known Amazon facts is that it’s actually a technology company. Albeit the company’s reputation for starting out with bookselling, it revolves around simplifying online transactions for consumers. Jeff Bezos, a former Wall Street hedge fund executive, founded the company back in 1994. His research led him to the conclusion that the most logical products to sell online are books. But during that time, Amazon wasn’t the first company to start selling books online. In 1991, the bookselling fad was pioneered by Silicon Valley bookstore. Now, you will find that Amazon sells more than just books, but anything and everything you’ll need, from car accessories to toys, to electric appliances, and so much more!



Best customer support

Customers like to know that they are indeed well-cared for, even after they make their purchase. One of the things that Amazon prides itself on is good customer service. All Amazon employees, whether they’re entry-level or executive level, will undergo call-day center training. They are given a two-day opportunity to be trained, not just to talk and also listen to the customers. Their customer service helps the customers with their needs, and Amazon’s employees will listen and understand their needs so that they can take the appropriate actions to help their customers. Bezos has made the company aim to be the most customer-centric around. Another great feature of Amazon’s customer service is the chat services under Amazon connect. Unlike other companies that provide help using the omnichannel cloud contact center, the cost of voice and chat services on Amazon is much lower compared to other traditional contact center systems.



Do your groceries online!

Amazon has been expanding its product catalog since the beginning. It now has groceries available for its customers in the form of Amazon Fresh. It started in 2007 in its Seattle, Washington headquarters and is now available internationally. You can now shop for your grocery needs online and have them delivered right on your doorstep the next day! They’re also helping the planet by delivering your groceries in reusable large green totes instead of multiple paper bags. It’s great to know that this big company is also



Amazon Prime

Amazon has made exclusive offers for users who subscribe to a Prime account. The paid subscription gives its users two-day free shipping, along with other perks. It was first launched in 2005 and has now been made available internationally. When it was first launched, it was just an “all-you-can-eat express shipping program.” Now it has a lot of categories available such as apparel, and home and kitchen goods.



Prime Video

It has even expanded to video content called “Prime Video.” This is the company’s version of Netflix, which allows its subscribers to watch thousands of series, videos, and movies on almost any electronic device.



Prime Movies

If you’re a movie junkie and you want to binge on your favorite films, Prime also offers a platform just for movies! Amazon has also ventured into the film industry by becoming autonomous and having its own studio for making films.



Prime Music

Amazon lets you stream around 2 million available songs on Prime Music. Prime users can purchase individual songs of their choice and listen to them to their liking. It’s another thing that Amazon has also been venturing into and we don’t see them stopping here!



What you need, what you want, and more!

With all the things we’ve listed above, there’s no doubt that Amazon really has everything you need, want, and more! But the things we’ve mentioned are just a very few of the company’s millions of offerings. Amazon is really venturing into everything and we can definitely expect more from the company in the near future. The ease of use, good customer service, and the variety of products and services that it has makes it one of the best in the online retail shopping industry. There isn’t a need for you to go out and brave through the hassle of traffic and long queues to the cash register to buy things. With just a few taps on your keyboard or smartphone, you’ll be able to get your goods in about two days!

