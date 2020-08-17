Professional plumbers are important people when it comes to home maintenance. According to the stats, an average person calls a plumber once in 3 years. Proper maintenance comes with a lot of benefits, including improving the efficiency of your system, reducing clogs, and help the system last longer. There are different causes of plumbing problems. Some of the most common ones include dripping faucets and leakages. So, before calling in a plumber, it’s important to understand the type of problem in your system. Here are the common types of issues with your plumbing you should know.

Dripping Faucets

Dripping faucets can be a huge problem in your home. This issue can bring a lot of irritation around the house. Worse still, dripping faucets can increase your water consumption and make you pay more towards utility bills. Remember, one faucet can end up dripping hundreds of gallons per year. According to experts, dripping faucets are caused by internal washers. If the washer becomes stiff, worn out, or dislodged, it will drip. Of course, you can correct the issue by yourself. However, for better results, consider hiring the services of a professional plumber.

Slow Draining Sinks

A blockage can lead to a slow draining sink. Restricted water flow can create a lot of problems—especially in your kitchen. Common causes if slow draining sink includes congested fats and other solid food remnants. On the other hand, knotted hair and things like soap remnants can lead to bathroom sink blockages. To unblock or clear clogged sinks, use a plunger. Then pour down some baking soda, vinegar, and another chemical clog remover. You can also use a plumber’s snake. However, if the problem persists, consider consulting an expert.

Clogged Bath

Hair clogs and soap can mess your bath and shower. Thus, you should unclog it as soon as possible. One of the best ways of clearing the blockage is by using a plumber’s snake. Also, consider using baking soda as well as vinegar—they are effective in dissolving the clog. Don’t leave the clog for long. It may lead to serious problems. The best way to prevent clog is by purchasing a drain guard.

Clogged Toilets

A clogged toilet can be a nightmare. It can mess up your house and make it uncomfortable. Thus, working on toilet-related issues as soon as possible is key. In particular, check to see if the toilet bowl drains away. If it doesn’t, work on it. The most common cause of clogged toilet is paper and human waste. Use a plunger to fix the clogged toilet. Alternatively, you can use a sewer and drain auger if the plunger doesn’t work.

Other Issues

Other common plumbing issues include:

Running toilet

Faulty water heater

Low water pressure

Jammed garbage disposal

Leaky pipes

Sewer system backup

The Bottom-Line

Like any system, the plumbing system requires proper maintenance. It should be checked by a plumber regularly. However, you should also understand the common plumbing problems. The above guide highlights common plumbing problems your system may exhibit. Understand them—it will help you improve the efficiency of your plumbing system.