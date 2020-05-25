Hundreds of Schemes have been launched by the central and state government of India for the social and the economic welfare of the citizens. Such initiatives play an important role in addressing various socio-economic problems impacting India’s community, and every person needs to be aware of these schemes. Some of the major Government Schemes are Skill India Mission, Make in India, Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana, PM Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), Start-up India, Setu Bhartam Yojana, Stand Up India, UDAY, Start-up India, etc.

In the current situation, unemployment in all industries, including mining, retail and other businesses, has risen substantially. Many initiatives need to be taken to resolve this critical problem and ensure that the young people of the nation are on the correct road of success. To any state government in the world, education is a prerogative. In accordance with this view, the State government of Andhra Pradesh has started a scheme named Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestam to provide financial assistance in the form of monthly allowances to all the state’s citizens, under the leadership of N.Chandrababu Naidu Garu. So, what is Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestam Scheme? Here in this blog, we are going to share about this scheme by Andhra Pradesh Government.

About Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestam Scheme

In 2019, the Government of Andhra Pradesh initiated a scheme called Yuva Nestham Yojana. The scheme seeks to help unemployed young people in the state by providing them with monthly financial allowance for skill development. The social goal of the initiative is to improve unemployed youth’s work prospects and reducing the stress on the family of unemployed youth. Andhra Pradesh has also launched the Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestham online application platform. The electronic registry scheme requires all unemployed young people to be compensated for unemployment financial benefits.

The scheme was officially launched on the occasion of Mahatma Jayanti in Amravati. The aim of launching this scheme is to enhance the skill development of the youth so that they can be self-dependent. All eligible candidates are covered in this scheme. The scheme is going to help 12 Lakh unemployed youth in Andhra Pradesh. Under this scheme, the Andhra Pradesh government will spend approx 1200 Crore. Youngsters aged between 22 and 35 years can apply to benefit from this scheme. The amount of Rs. 1000 will be directly transferred to their bank account by Andhra Pradesh government.

Eligibility & Documents of Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestam Scheme

1. The eligibility criterion to enroll under this scheme is as follows –

2. The youths who are permanent residents of Andhra Pradesh are eligible to take the benefits from this scheme.

3. The applicants who want to attain the financial benefits under this scheme need to be unemployed after completion of education.

4. The person needs to have a graduation degree or two years diploma to avail of the benefits of this scheme.

5. The age of the applicant of Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestham Scheme should be between 25 and 35 years.

6. The family of the person applying for the scheme must be living below the poverty line i.e. BPL. If you are not living below poverty like, then you cannot avail the benefit of this scheme.

7. If you are dismissed by the Central or State Government due to any reasons, then you cannot avail of the benefit of the scheme.

8. If you are subsidized under the self-employment scheme from the central and state government, then you are not eligible to apply for this scheme.

9. The person applying for this scheme should not have any criminal record otherwise he won’t be able to take the benefits of the scheme.

10. The applicant of this scheme should not hold any PF account.

11. The applicant of this scheme should not have any movable/immovable properties like four-wheelers.

12. The person applied for any kind of loan from any bank cannot avail the benefits of this scheme.

13. You need to be enrolled under the Praja Sahikara Survey before applying for the scheme.

14. The applicant should not have any person in his/her family working as a government employee.

The documents required to apply for this scheme are –

Aadhar Card

Voter ID Card

Residence certificate

Photograph

Bank account details

Mobile number

Income certificate

Graduate or diploma mark sheet

Copy of BPL ration card

How to Apply Online?

If you meet the eligibility criteria and have all the documents required to apply for the scheme, then you can proceed further to apply for the Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestam scheme. By following these steps shared below, you can apply for the scheme.

First, you need to visit the official website of Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestam, i.e., http://yuvanestham.ap.gov.in/CMyuvaNapp/register.html

There is an “Apply Now” option on the website, click it.

After this, the official registration form will open, then you need to enter their Aadhaar number and fill in the CAPTCHA code and click “Send OTP”

Once your Aadhaar number is verified, you will get the OTP on the registered number, which you need to enter while signing up.

Now, enter all the required information, upload documents and press the “Submit” button.

This way, your registration will be completed and you’ll receive the confirmation message on your registered mobile number.

You can check the status of your application after clicking on the “Check Status” link on the website.

How to apply through the app?

You can apply for the Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestam Scheme via mobile app also. Here are the steps that you can follow to apply for the scheme through your mobile.

First, you need to download the Mukhyamanttri Yuva Nestam app from Google Play Store.

After installing the app, open it on your mobile phone.

Now enter your Aadhar number, as asked by the application.

After entering the Aadhar number, you need to click on the ‘Nirudyoga Bhruthi Registration’ option and complete your enrollment.

The next will open and you need to enter your personal information.

You need to fill up the ‘Areas of Interest’ carefully to get future employment opportunities.

Enter your qualifications details, residential details, name, status, etc. in the form.

Now click on ‘Agree’ button and submit the form.

Your application is completed and now the department will verify the information provided by you. After verification, you’ll be eligible to get unemployment pension under the Mukyamantri Yuva Nestam Scheme.

Regions in Andhra Pradesh where the Mukyamantri YuvaNestam have been launched are:

Anantapur

Chittoor

East Godavari

Guntur

Kadapa

Krishna

Kurnool

Nellore

Prakasam

Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam

Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram

West Godavari

Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestam Scheme Benefits

The person applied for this scheme is eligible to get a monthly allowance by the government of Andhra Pradesh.

After enrolling under the scheme, the unemployed youth would not depend upon anyone for financial help.

It’s easy to apply for Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestam Scheme at avail its benefits.

The person will get the amount directly to his bank account.

Application fee

There is no application fee to apply for the Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestam Scheme. You can either apply via website or app to get the financial benefits under this scheme.

Yuvanestham on social media

Yuvanestham is the scheme started by Andhra Pradesh government and it has its official Facebook page where you can find all the information easily. The page is partially active, but you can find the updates and information regarding Yuvanestham on its Facebook page.

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article have been curated for our audience and does not warrant a 100% accuracy.