The need for professional document shredding services is growing and will continue to do so. Identify theft is a growing problem and something thousands of businesses and their customers worry about. When you have private information of any kind, social security numbers, banking information, sensitive company data, you need to find a way to deal with when you no longer need those paper records. Some businesses choose to buy shredders and have their own people handle the shredding. But there are some good reasons to outsource it to a service provider and as a result, you need to know what to do to find a company you can trust.

Factors to consider

There are many factors to think about to find an experienced shredding service but some of the key ones to think about are below.

Get referrals – It is a great idea to get a referral from someone you trust for a document shredding service they have used and have good things to say about. It might be from a friend, a work colleague, from a business in the same area you are in, or from one of your customers or clients. A lot of businesses have confidential documents they need shredding. Do they screen their staff – Make sure the place you are considering do proper screening of their staff so that you know the people handling your documents are trustworthy. They might have different screening and security checks but as long as that is something they take seriously and are aware is an important concern, then that should help lower the risk of their staff stealing documents rather than destroying them. Are they certified – Industrial paper shredding should only be done by services that are certified to do so. Make sure they have that certification so you know they meet the industry’s codes of ethics and requirements. Do they offer the service you prefer – There are different services you can find with different companies. Some do off-site only but some offer on-site shredding. Some also offer other options like send in and pickups. Can they offer onsite shredding so you can witness it – Mobile document shredding is especially popular when you need to witness it. They send a truck with a shredder on it and you watch as they put everything through it, then they take the pieces away for recycling.

Conclusion

When you have a large number of documents to destroy or you need regular shredding it makes sense to find an industrial paper shredding service. It is a good idea to ask for some kind of confirmation of that destruction such as a certificate for your records or even a digital recording of it. As a result, you are protecting the data you have effectively and to the best of your ability. Make the choice to hire a service and the shredding is done quicker and the documents handled professionally.



