Winter is coming. We’re slowing creeping towards the end of the year and as we’re spending so much more time at home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve all developed something of a sixth sense when it comes to our homes. One thing the lockdown has given us is a chance to really get to know and appreciate our homes and with that newfound appreciation, you’re going to want to ensure it’s ready for what is bound to be a rather challenging winter season.

So, here are a few of the key winter maintenance tasks you might want to consider before the cold spell starts.

Check your boiler – It’s imperative that your heating system is healthy from October onwards, so now is the ideal time to get your boiler serviced.

Upgrade your radiators – Electric radiators might seem like an unconventional approach but they are so much more flexible and reliable than their traditional counterparts. The digital controls also mean you can set the exact temperature of individual rooms, so you could have it nice and toasty in the lounge and milder in the bedroom, for example.

Weatherproof doors and windows – Check all of your doors and windows for drafts and use caulk or weatherstripping to seal them right up. If the gap is too severe, meanwhile, you might need to consider a replacement.

Get that chimney and fireplace checked – Clogged chimneys can lead to fires and even carbon monoxide poisoning if they’re not regularly checked and swept. Also, check that the flue is working properly as if not, it can lead to drafts leaking into your home through the fireplace.

Clean the gutters – Leaves clogging your gutters can be a pain but if those leaves are left to freeze then it can damage them irreparably. Get ahead of the problem by ensuring your gutters are completely clear right now. Not a fun winter preparation job but a practical and necessary one.

Leave the heat on – Even when you’re not at home, leaving the heat on at least a little will mean the pipes are kept warm and pipe freeze is kept at bay. It’s also going to be putting your boiler through a lot of pressure constantly turning it off and on again. Better to keep it running at a gentle hum throughout the whole season.

Inspect the roof – A typical roof should be inspected at least twice a year to check for cracks and missing shingles. Even if you need to call in a professional, a little money spent now could save a fortune down the line.

Turn off outdoor faucets – The tap outside you use to fill your watering can in the spring and summer? Make sure it’s completely shut off as if even a small amount of water is left it can lead to freezing and burst pipes.

Wrap up warm – This should surely go without saying. But stay safe and stay warm everyone!