Working as a child care professional in Australia is one of finest employment experiences one can have. Do you want to work as a child care worker in Australia as well? If yes then practical knowledge and hands-on training about the Australian childcare sector is imperative. You need to have a minimum qualification to become eligible for the role of a child carer. The only way to do this is by applying for the certificate 3 in childcare Adelaide course from Australia.

Course Overview

The certificate III in early childhood education and care program teaches you about the methods to work in childcare effectively. You will also learn about support and care which kids need at an early stage. Besides, you will learn about the health and safety measures which kids need during their early stage. All these learning activities are chiefly included in a substantial academic framework. This framework is created based upon the permission from the national standards. The total duration of this course is 48 weeks.

Who are eligible?

Students need to be at least of 18 years to become eligible. Besides, they must have completed their 12th standard if not then class 10 from a recognized college or university.

Prominent benefits of the Certificate III in Childcare Course

There are various benefits of choosing the certificate III in childcare course. The top most benefit is the good deal of flexibility that it offers. Yes, you can study this course during weekdays and weekends and according your preferred timing. What’s more, through this particular course, you will eligible for various jobs roles of a childcare professional. These predominantly include family day care worker, early childhood educator, babysitter, and teacher etc. While learning this course, you must complete a 120 hours of vocational placement.

What lies ahead?

This will give you the scope to brush up both the practical and theoretical skills and knowledge which you learnt. This will give you a hands-on experience in the childcare sector of Australia. This in return will prepare you effectively for several job roles across a wide range of childcare settings.

Superb Job Prospects

Yes, as soon as you complete the course of certificate 3 childcare you can expect several job opportunities. Some of the job roles which you are expected to manage after the completion of this course are.

Tutor particularly for young aged children

Babysitter

Day Care Worker

Teacher at primary schools and

Educator as one of the support personnel

If you wish you can also apply the roles of local leaders for staff of particular localities. You can only manage this type of job roles after gaining some experience in the relevant sector.

Earn a decent salary

Completing the course of certificate III in childcare course has another significant advantage. This gives you the opportunity to earn a handsome salary on a weekly and monthly basis. In general, the salary of a childcare worker is $800 per week pertaining to a full-time job role. Conversely, part-time childcare workers will get a pay-up of $614 per week. These figures are only to give you a basic understanding about the salary of Australian childcare workers.

Wavering salaries

The sum of salary of a childcare worker wavers reasonably and is not fixed. The amount of salary you will receive depends on your current location and the designation you are managing.

A gateway to boost up your knowledge

It has already been that the certificate III in childcare is one of the best childcare courses adelaide Australia. It’s not only for the better job opportunities that it offers. On the flip side, this course is a major gateway for you to apply for even higher level courses. This primarily includes the Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care. You can get enrolled for this course instantly after completing the certificate 3 in childcare. This in return will make you eligible for better job prospects in the childcare field of Australia.

Get a comprehensive understanding

As you already know that completion of the said course makes you eligible for several job opportunities. This means that every time you manage a new job role, you learn about new things. So, the more different job roles you manage, the better your experience about the childcare sector will be. All this and many more will inculcate a comprehensive understanding about childcare Industry of Australia.

Apply with the least of criteria

Yes, the certificate 3 in childcare is truly of the best childcare courses of Australia. Do you know why? This is because you can apply for this course while meeting the least of requirements. You just have to be of 18 years, that’s it. Besides, you need have a Certificate II or must have completed your 10th standard.

Let’s sign off!

So, apply for the certificate 3 in childcare course today and get a rewarding career in the Australian childcare sector.