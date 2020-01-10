How To Develop An Effective Work Team

Business

The work team can be defined as a group of people working together to achieve a frequent target. The management is slowly realizing the importance of teamwork as they perform better than an individual. A team improves the performance of the organization by increasing productivity, customer service, and quality.

It is comprised of people with different backgrounds, each having their ideas of doing a particular job Myhrconnection. They give creative solutions to existing problems. Each individual in a team works hard for the betterment of the organization. The team members do not depend on their supervisors for instructions. The work team gives an individual a sense of self-control, self-fulfillment, satisfaction, and dignity. Groups allow individuals to make independent decisions and think creatively.

With this kind of freedom, employees feel that the company values them. They perform their tasks with sincerity and deep commitment. They take full responsibility for their work. To reduce the rate of turnover, the company encourages teamwork. The use of a team approach helps in making the relationship between the team members and top management stronger.

Types of teams

There are three types of units generally present in an organization-

Problem-solving teams

The members of this team belong to the same department. A meeting is organized to discuss ways of improving the work environment, quality, and efficiency. The members try to find out the solutions to their problems. These teams do not have the authority to implement their solutions. The quality circle is an example of a problem-solving team. A quality circle consists of a group of employees performing the same kind of work.

The members meet weekly to discuss work-related problems. The objective of a quality circle is to improve the quality of work, change the attitude of employees, teach skills to the employees, and involve each person to find the solution of a problem, increase the motivation of employees and provide a friendly work environment. Quality circles can be used in firms, schools, hospitals, research institutes, government offices, banks, and factories.

Self-managed work teams

The work of self-managed teams is to give solutions to organizational problems and implement them. The team members are held accountable for their work. The responsibilities of these self-managed work teams include handling work-related issues, designing work schedules, and making operating decisions. These teams are given full freedom to select their members and evaluate their performance. The supervisor does not interfere with their work. The self-managed teams make decisions regarding work schedules, equipment purchases, and maintenance.

A self-managed team should have a charter that clearly defines the role and authority of the group. Most of the self-managed teams collapse because they do not have a relevant permit. The team should have members who possess cross-functional skills. The person who lacks this skill should be given proper training. The performance, goals, and roles of the self-managed team should be examined and evaluated.

This helps in improving the performance of the team. The team members should be able to identify their needs themselves. They should continuously update their knowledge regarding new methods and approaches. Self-managed teams should evaluate their performance and set their own goals.

The teams should manage their human resources and possess HR skills like recruiting, selecting, evaluating the performance of the individuals, and taking necessary action. If an organization has a diverse workforce, then the people from different workgroups should be included in the team. This leads to the generation of creative ideas and innovative solutions.

Cross-functional teams

The members of this team are from different functional areas of the organization. They are allowed to solve organizational problems, handle projects, and share ideas. The members may not trust each other due to differences in experiences and backgrounds. A lot of time is needed to develop cross-functional teams. The members have to learn to work with complexity and diversity.

Ways of building effective teams

An organization should provide an environment that supports the development of the group. This motivates the employees to work as a team. When an individual works in a group, he or she builds a relationship of trust with the other team members.

This motivates the employees to work as a team. When an individual works in a group, he or she builds a relationship of trust with the other team members. Employees selected to work as a team should have skills that are needed to carry out the job. They should willingly cooperate with others and understand their duties well to perform their tasks efficiently and effectively. This will help them to make their own decisions.

well to perform their tasks efficiently and effectively. This will help them to make their own decisions. The team members should keep in mind the goals and objectives of the organization while performing their job. This will help them to focus on accomplishing the overall tasks.

Rewards should be given to the deserving team. This will encourage them to work harder than before.

Some employees in a team want rewards and recognition for their performance. Such people resist the idea of building a team. Thus it becomes necessary for the organization to build a team of active team players best game Pubg pc. They can do this in several ways. The people having excellent interpersonal skills should be selected.

Training should be provided to the candidates who lack the skills needed to work in a team. The training should consist of exercises and workshops that help in the development of negotiation skills, communication skills, coaching skills, conflict management skills, and problem-solving skills of the selected candidates. Promotions should be given to the individual members of the team. An effective reward system should be developed by the organization that recognizes the unique contribution as well as the team contribution.

Types of reward systems

Three kinds of reward systems are commonly used in organizations- skill-based pay systems, gain sharing systems, and team bonus plans. In skill-based pay systems, employees who have learned additional skills are given extra pay. In gain sharing systems, a portion of the profit earned by the organization is given to team members who show brilliant performance.

This reward system motivates the employees to do their best. In team bonus plans, the reward is given to the team who has achieved its set targets within the given time frame. These reward systems help in increasing the productivity of team members.