If you are suspicious that the new junior group hired in the IT department is always busy with their systems, and even working late when there is no serious workload, you need to keep an eye on them. You may be suspicious about the fact that they even come to the office on weekends. You can give them the freedom of doubt of being young and passionate about work but that’s too optimistic of you. You may suspect they are spying on the organization and are having secret meetings and sharing corporate secrets. But in reality, they are just game addicts who want a better system and internet coverage and no distraction to play their favourite online game.

Online Games has become one of the major part of virtual entertainment industry. Not only teens but adults are also using virtual gaming as an escape from the daily routine life. World health organization has officially declared this as a disorder and included it in mental health conditions. That’s right gaming disorder is a thing and is affecting your mental health as well as physical health. Gaming addiction can cause depression, anxiety, violent behavior among teens, and low self-esteem in gamers. You can track all the game addicts using OgyMogy employee monitoring app and make sure no one is misusing company resources and wasting time on useless games etc.

No More Weekend Work:

To make sure they are not coming to the office except for official work is to detect their location. OgyMogy gives you the tracking power through GPS location tracking. You can now track the real-time location of any employee using this feature.

Track Internet Browsing History:

Check the online interests and website visits of the employees by using track internet browsing history feature. You can track all the websites which the employee visits frequently in working hours as the features allows the user to know with the time stamp. Any frequent visit to gaming sites or apps will be recorded and the employer will be notified right away. Moreover, the bookmarked pages and websites are also recorded and reported to the employee by OgyMogy.

Screens Are Wide Open With OgyMogy:

OgyMogy can help you watch the screen of the target person at any time. You can surprise visit the employee’s screen at any given time to check what are they busy at within the working hours. OgyMogy reports the screen recording in live coverage as well as short duration video recording and screenshots. Thus If there is any game icon on the screen you will notice it immediately.

Track The Typed Search Keys:

OgyMogy helps you to know all the keystrokes typed on the target person device. It has the best keylogging app feature. Thus through remote access of control panel, you can track any kind of search history, passwords, ids details etc. If someone is wasting time in the office or working hours by searching cheat codes etc, OgyMogy will notify you and you can take action to stop this energy, time, and resources wastage.

Listen To Their Random Chats During Office Hours:

You can also catch all the suspicious persons who you think are gamers and are most of the time busy in playing games during office hours by listening to their random chats. OgyMogy has one of the best surrounding listening app. It uses the mic of the device to listen to all the voices around the target device. You can listen to their gossips, chats discussion etc, This will also help you track all those groups and individuals who are game addicts as they are bound to discuss their progress and game stages and missions with each other.

Check Their Photos and Media Files:

Game addicts are bound to share their progress in any game by taking snapshots videos for upload to brag about their success. OgyMogy allows you complete access to the gallery on the target person cell phone. Thus you can now check their official smartphone thoroughly and if there is any photo or media file that is not related to official work you can question them right away.

Games keep you busy and diverted and this diversion can cost you loss of job so make sure you are playing the games just for fun and keep track of your time. Otherwise, OgyMogy will catch you.