Along with everything else the medical services have also gone online, such as there are apps and websites available for online consultation with the doctors and you can order the medicines online with the prescriptions. So, the medical stores, pharmacies, doctors, are using the digital methods to provide the services and also sell the medicines. This method is quite convenient for the public and is adopted by many customers and patients.

Especially in these pandemic times, standing in the queue and waiting for the turns is not at all feasible. So at that time, people have turned towards online shopping modes, this applies to medicines also. For this, the people are creating websites and apps. Also, the physical shops have started supplying / delivering at homes. For all these, the medical practitioners and the online pharmacy and shops would require an online payment solution.

PayKun payment gateway is such a reliable, easy and secure option. If you have a registered and licensed pharmacy website or shop, you can easily get onboard with PayKun. Prescription drugs or herbal drugs or any kind of online pharmacies which include drugs or other products requiring prescription or no prescription should immediately get registered as a licensed medical practitioner to avail the online payment services and start accepting payments with multiple payment methods in a safe and secured manner.

Features of PayKun Payment Gateway Solutions

The following feature gives you a proper idea as to how it is an ideal payments solution for your online business:

Cheapest Payment Gateway

PayKun has the lowest per transaction charges (TDR) in the market. There is no other fee except for the TDR or the fees on the transaction amount. PayKun does not charge any set up fee, maintenance charges or any hidden charges. The integration assistance is provided for free by its technical team. Thus, PayKun is the most affordable and cost effective option as a payment gateway for collecting the payments online.

Highest Security

PayKun is PCI DSS Level 1 compliant, this makes the funds and the data safe and secured. Also, it follows the AES encryption standards and by this the data transmitted is in the coded manner which prevents hacking and cyber crimes. PayKun is SSL certified too because of which the connection between the server and the website is safe and secured.

Smart Merchant Dashboard

The merchant dashboard helps a lot in many different ways. It provides the payment and transaction details. Also, it provides the customer wise and order wise data for making the whole business operations easy for the merchant. The various types of reports makes the monitoring of the payments and settlements convenient. The different types of setting of the accounts provides an added advantage.

Smooth Integration

PayKun can be integrated easily in the website or app. It supports all the major platforms, these are PHP, Magento, Android, iOS, WordPress, Python, .Net, Node JS, Java, WHMCS, Prestashop, Opencart, etc. The plugins and SDKs are available online for free. These ready payment gateway integration kits make the technical part almost nil and thus an easy integration process is possible. As mentioned earlier the integration assistance is provided for free by PayKun.

Payment Links

If you do not have a website or a mobile application and would like to collect the payments online, you can send the payment link to your customers through the possible mediums such as whatsapp, email, messenger, etc. PayKun payment links are free and easy to use. There is a per transaction charge as usual and no other fee except that. It needs to be created from the merchant dashboard and copy/pasted to the medium through which you would send it. It is that easy and the same security aspects are applied to payment links too.

Easy Onboarding

The registration process is easy with basic KYC details and documents, bank details and as per your business model our onboarding team might demand for some supporting documents. The activation is subject to verification but if everything is as per the requirements the activation of your account is done in no time. The process is easy and hasslefree with our efficient onboarding team. The team will be in contact with you throughout the process.

Customer Support

This is among our important priorities. So we have an efficient and responsive team for each and every department from which the assistance would be required such as technical, accounts, risk analysis, sales and general such as payment, basic and registration guidance.

So, you may start collecting online payments with 120+ payment methods. The customers will get their preferred payment option to make the payment online. PayKun provides various types of credit cards, debit cards, mobile wallets, net banking, UPI, BHIM, etc.

For further information or guidance, you can contact our support team through email, call or chat support.