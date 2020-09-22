There’s little doubt that the entire world has changed thanks to Covid-19, and one of the most significant changes is the number of people who have either lost their jobs or have had their workload significantly reduced. Since Congress has done little to help these people out, more and more people are looking for more creative ways to make some extra income on the side, and many of them have turned to selling their used or unwanted household items that they feel might be of better use to someone else. The interesting thing is, many of the items these people are selling due to the pandemic are being purchased quickly for the same reason, so it’s a win-win situation for both parties.

Types of Items Being Sold

Almost any household item that is still in good shape can be sold to someone else who will consider it a treasure. Many of these items are recreational items, and since unemployed people have more time on their hands, they need more recreational activities to keep them busy. Many people lost their jobs but knew it was a temporary situation, so they simply needed something to do until they went back to work. This is why the following items have been sold successfully over the course of 2020 and have been purchased by people who consider them valuable.

Comic books. Comic books have always been popular, but now that so many people are virtual prisoners in their own homes, their popularity has risen dramatically. People can make good money for selling used comic books, and some are much more valuable than others, so it is a very lucrative transaction for the seller and a very smart one for the buyer. Even comic books that aren’t in top-notch shape can bring you some good extra income.

Sports cards. Also known as trading cards, these cards are collectors’ items for millions of people all over the world, and even in the past, selling these sports cards was always a lucrative thing to do. Since much of the trading and selling of these cards is now done online, collectors who are temporarily out of a job can go online at any time and buy or sell their set of cards to people who are waiting for that opportunity. It is easy to do and provides both buyers and sellers with what they want.

RVs and boats. Outdoor recreational gear is always in style, and the pandemic has seen numerous people use the opportunity to spend more time on the water or taking mini-vacations. Since many people can’t go far thanks to reduced incomes, boats in particular have become a very popular item, with some dealers seeing a 200% increase in sales since the pandemic started. Even RVs are selling like hotcakes because people are spending their free time taking short- and even long-term trips they wanted to take in the past but couldn’t.

Pools and trampolines. One of the first things that happened at the beginning of the pandemic was that most schools across the country closed for the remainder of the school year, which left school children plenty of free time and nothing to do with it. People selling swimming pools of all sizes and trampolines were successful getting these items sold, and in fact, even online stores such as Amazon and others ended up with a shortage of these types of items, although that seems to have leveled out at this point.

Sanitizers and masks. Sanitizers can be made at home, just like masks can be, and people are making and selling tons of these two items and selling them not only to friends and family members, but also on websites such as Etsy and eBay. These are two items people still need to be safe, so whether you want to purchase or sell masks or hand sanitizers, doing so online has never been easier.

Puzzles and games. If you have any board games or puzzles, or even decks of cards, that you no longer use, selling them to people who are looking for activities to fill their days until the pandemic is over is a lot easier than you might think. As long as these items are in good shape and don’t have any missing pieces, you can easily sell them either online or at a local store to make some money. Look for pawn shops or even used book stores, both of whom might be interested in buying what you have to sell.

Stockpiling Is Part of the Equation

In addition to people having extra time on their hands to buy and sell these items, some of the items are being purchased by people who are reacting to the pandemic by stockpiling certain things; most notably, items such as safety equipment and masks. This is why both people selling items such as this and buying them have been extremely busy since Covid-19 hit the global stage. Furthermore, with it looking more and more like the pandemic is going to stay with us just a little bit longer, likely until at least the end of the year, people buying and selling these items, for whatever reason, are going to find plenty of options available to them.

Pandemics such as Covid-19 have a way of making people’s lives a lot different than they were before, but it’s good to know that these people are finding ways to make some extra income while they wait for things to get back to normal.

