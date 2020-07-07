If there is anything for which the whole world is rooting in 2020 is the work-from-home model. Well, all credit goes to COVID-19. This one pandemic has forced almost half of the world’s population to remain indoors. But remaining at home doesn’t mean remaining away from the work.

The world has to remain functional with the least possible interaction. And this is where business VoIP phone service has come as a boon. Equipped with every necessary resource that a business needs to support work-from-home mode in full swing, this tool has come-up as a knight in the shining armor.

Why a business VoIP phone service is a ray of hope?

VoIP or Voice over Internet Protocol is a 100% internet-based calling system that can work without being having a stringent dependency on location, certain software, and equipment. Unlike traditional telephony, this advanced telephony brings all your key business operations over the cloud and helps you work without any hassles.

As today’s cloud telephony is too advanced to handle more than calls, it has become the spine of every business ecosystem and supports them to conduct key operations from remote locations. Work-from-home is not only possible but can be 100% error-free and streamlined if you are using the right kind of virtual business phone service.

Here are our top five picks that you can bank upon easily, when it comes to business telephone systems:

1. CallHippo

CallHippo has earned a special place and position in the world of cloud telephony. By offering a whole suite of business virtual telephony services, this business VoIP phone service provider ensures that the end-users enjoy highly advanced business communication. Its features like call conferencing and virtual meetings can help you maintain unity in your team members despite the location.

One of the key reasons behind such huge popularity that CallHippo has earned throughout these years is the way it maintains the audio quality even when there is the least availability of resources. Your team members can connect easily with their regular internet plan which is a good thing.

When you will have multiple integrations like Zoho CRM, Zendesk, Pipedrive, Slack, and many more by your side, you can easily maintain harmony in all your operations. It offers a whole suite of unified communication experience to your customers and helps you improve customer satisfaction ratio.

Pluses

Highly interactive dashboard to offer easy operability

Cost-effective pricing. You can start at $10 per month per user

Ample of free calling minutes even in the basic plan

Multilingual IVR ensures you can handle customers of all regions

Minuses

None.

Ideal for – All kinds of businesses can go for it easily as its Platinum package offers you a 100% customization facility. So, you can have what you need.

2. RingCentral

RingCentral is an old market player. Being in the industry since 1999 makes it a dependable option. Undoubtedly, it is a business VoIP service provider that you can easily bank upon. If you go by its Ultimate subscription, you can make 200 team members join the team without any hassle.

The call quality is also impeccable. With your regular business internet connection, you can enjoy flawless communication. Apart from establishing business communication, it can help you do an instant file share as well.

As long as RingCentral is handling your business communication, there won’t be any hassle. With the help of its wide range of features, things would be sorted out easily.

However, RingCentral’s high cost makes it a viable option only for all big enterprises. If you’re worried whether the super-high price is justified or not, use its price matching facility. With the help of this facility, you can easily find out your ROI. But it is applicable only if you’re using less than 50 lines.

Pluses

It comes with some of the most popular communication integrations like 365, G Suite, and Slack

The easy-to-implement VoIP phone system

Minuses

Its high cost. Small businesses or start-ups may not find it pocket-friendly.

Idea for – Big enterprises.

3. Grasshopper

With an array of features like Call Waiting, Call Recording, Call Barging, IVR, Call Screening, and so on, Grasshopper is here to bring scalability and efficacy in your business communication. With the help of this business telephone system, you can get yourself equipped with every latest technology and automation.

Pluses

Around-the-clock technical assistance availability

Multi-level IVR

Minus

As it’s not as flexible as CallHippo, a growing business may have a tough time meeting the expanding needs with this business VoIP system.

Ideal for – Start-up and small businesses

4. Ooma

Ooma is going to be a great help of all those businesses that are in their infancy stage as, without demanding high investments, its virtual business phone service will sort-out things at multiple fronts. Its basic plan offers you unlimited calls in the US and Canada which is a great advantage for start-ups in these two countries.

But if you are looking for diversity in the subscription plans then you would be disappointed big time as it has only two standard plans.

Pluses

Enhanced call blocking

Minuses

Not many choices in business plans.

Ideal for – Start-ups and small businesses.

5. Nextiva

With an impressive call management system, Nextiva is going to help you at multiple fronts. It has already helped thousands of businesses to reduce call waiting time and increase customer satisfaction by all means.

Under its virtual business services plan, you will get industry’s best standard features like unlimited calling, unlimited text messaging and faxing, responsive IVR, impeccable compatibility with leading device types, call queuing, and so on. If you are looking for a comprehensive unified communication experience then it is indeed a great choice. But, for some, this could be a costly affair.

Pluses

It has features to handle almost every task

The automated voicemail transcription is a big plus

Minuses

As it comes with a complex interface, not anyone can use it easily. You need time to get hands-on experience with it.

Ideal for – Medium to large scale businesses.

The Final Verdict

If you want to remain relevant to the changing times then you should adopt service/tools/technologies that are relevant to the present. With the changed business scenario, having the ability to work-from-home without any hassles is the need of the hour. Our list of top five business telephone systems will surely help you with this.