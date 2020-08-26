Wholesale cosmetic companiesare packaging their products in an eco-friendly manner. This helps to promote their brand more as people are getting aware of the benefits of eco-friendly packaging. Customers want to purchase products from brands that offer eco-friendly packaging solutions.

The cosmetic products should be packaged in safe packaging because they get in direct contact with your skin and body. The cosmetic boxes are manufactured in an eco-friendly manner, as the demand for eco-friendly packaging for packaging cosmetic products has increased dramatically.

Plastic packaging has also been discarded by most brands and customers and has become a topic of concern. The packaging box manufacturers are looking for eco-friendly packaging ideas so that the sales of cosmetic products are not influenced negatively. The cosmetic counter display is full of cosmetic products.

In between the stiff competition, the brands cannot make a mistake and cause their business to fail because of insufficient packaging. All wholesale cosmeticboxes that cannot be recycled are not in trend anymore as these boxes are not considered to be safe for the environment. The cosmetic industries are making extra efforts to create eco-friendly packaging for their products and adopt the following strategies.

Paper-Based Products

A cosmetic box packaging made of paper is the latest trend for packaging cosmetic products. Cosmetics display cases are made with paper-based tubes that are a valid form of packaging. The plastic that is used in the tubes of packaging products is replaced with the paper tubes. The firms are planning to launch the paper-based tube bottles in 2020.

The packaging industries are manufacturing sustainable alternatives to plastic packaging because plastic packaging can be harmful. The paper based packaging is safe and is biodegradable and eco friendly packaging solutions for all kinds of cosmetic products. They are perfect for skin creams and serums.

Inner Bottle Balloon-Based Solution For Cosmetic Packaging

A South Korean company has launched an inner bottle balloon packaging that uses a silicon balloon inside a product packaging container. The cosmetic display units of this discovery are yet to be launched by the South Korean cosmetic company. The BPA free balloon is inserted inside a paper bottle.

The paper bottle has a pump installed inside, which is used to push the material outside. The bottle will be used for soaps and sprays and will be launching sometime soon at the end of the year. The consumer will benefit a lot from this form of packaging. They will be able to get more products, and there will be no risks of residue or dirt inside the bottle.

Recyclable Black Bottles

Wholesale cosmetic packaging supplies are changing with the latest trends, and now the trend is shifting towards eco-friendly packaging styles. The black plastics are usually hard to recycle, but this bottle can be recycled and is a perfect eco-friendly packaging solution. Tons of such plastic bottles are sent for recycling in the UK, and the latest innovation has helped transform the plastic bottle packaging into biodegradable packaging.

Shampoo Bottles Made of Soap and Beeswax

There are toiletries bottles launched in 2019 that melt away completely when they are not useful anymore. The packaging is called Soapack and is made using vegetable oil-based soaps. The soaps are then colored and shaped into bottles. After molding them into bottles, they are then applied with a thin layer of beeswax, making them safe for liquid packaging materials.

They are also waterproof and protect the material packaged inside. The cosmetic subscription boxes haveproducts that have eco-friendly packaging made with soap and beeswax. The containers made with soap and beeswax can be preserved if you store them in a dry place.

Paper Cosmetic Packaging

The paper board tubes are commonly used for packaging cosmetic products such as creams and lotions. They are grease resistant and can help to protect the material inside the custom cosmetic boxes. They are a sustainable form of packaging for skin creams and are safe and biodegradable packaging solutions.

There is an increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging in the cosmetic industry. Both the customers and the cosmetic brands are thinking of ways to make their packaging eco friendly and safe. The paper cosmetic packaging will be the perfect solution for all the brands that have eco-conscious consumers. The climate-friendly packaging solutions are the latest trend and will help the consumers to sell more products.