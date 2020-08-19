Have you been working from home during the lockdown? If so, you’re among the 49% of British workers who have been doingtheir day job in their own space.

Now, as offices begin to slowly reopen, many of us will be making our way back into the workplaces we left behind in March.If you’re one of these workers heading back to the office,it’s likely you bought a lot of equipment to make sure you were set up at home and now want to free up the space.

So, how do you do away with the furniture you invested in? Here are some ideas to help you reclaim your spare room or that corner of your kitchen.

Think ahead

Before you rush into getting rid of the things you bought, try creating a list of what you definitely want to pass on. The last thing you need is to sell your desk only to need it again!

Also, what will you do with the space now it’s free? By having a vision in mind, you might be able to fully let go of the equipment. For instance, if you’re clearing away the desk, you might want to transform the corner into a reading space and buy a good quality bookcase or invest in additional seating.

Check your finances before revamping the space again. Spreading the cost on a credit card might be an option, as long as you can afford the repayments.

Make a donation

As you’ve only had them for a few months, your new desk or office chair are likely to be in a great condition, so donating them to charity can be a good option. Not only are you clearing the space in your home, you’ll be able to give these items to an organisation that can make use of them.

To find out who might be looking for furniture, it’s worth checking local groups to see where your items are needed. As you’re likely to be passing on larger pieces of furniture, you’ll need to let the charity or organisation know what you’ll be dropping offfirst to make sure that they are ready to accept your contribution.

Sell on

There are still people working from home right now who are still looking for ways to make their workspace more comfortable. They might need a new office chair or monitor stand– and you could be just the person to help them out.

Selling your unwanted items can be a fantastic way to get some of the money you invested in them back. Plus, as you’re heading back to work, you’re likely to need any money you get from your sale to go towards commuting costs, whether that’s for petrol or train fare, so this could be an ideal option for you.

To find potential buyers, try local Facebook groups or advertise on your own social media channels to start with. This can be a good way to spread out selling your furniture if you’ve got a few bits and pieces that you want to do away with.

Recycle

If you can’t donate or sell on your furniture, why not recycle it? Perhaps your desk can be broken down and repurposed as shelving or you could upcycle your chair and add it to your seating setup in the kitchen.

If you don’t have a vision for how your unwanted bits and pieces could be transformed, you could take them to places that recycle such items.

Whatever you have in mind for your office furniture, you’re sure to find the perfect home for it – and reclaim that space in your home.