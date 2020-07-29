Buying a truck is a significant investment. A new one costs anywhere between $125,000-150,000 on average, while an auctioned truck can range from $45,000-100,000 depending on its condition. While second-hand trucks have lower price tags, you might spend a lot on maintenance if the vehicle you get is not in good shape. To avoid losing your money over repairs, you need to do a thorough inventory of its condition. Here are the things you need to inspect when looking at trucks for sale

Look at the maintenance history

If you are looking at a used-truck, You can have an idea of the truck’s condition by asking for its maintenance record. A well-maintained truck is somewhat protected from safety concerns, breakdowns, and other costly repairs. This record will show which parts have been replaced and upgraded. It will also let you know if the vehicle has been involved in an accident before. Furthermore, you should closely inspect its oil change record. A truck that does not regularly go through regular oil change is strongly susceptible to engine malfunctions.

Do a quality inspection

If you can physically inspect the trucks for sale, you should look for signs of body rust and damage on its exterior surfaces. Another external aspect that you should inspect is the tire tread. Tires are often replaced every five years for safety reasons; a worn-out tire would require you to spend hundreds of dollars so you can use it in its best shape.

You may also ask the auction house if you can open the hood and look at the transmission and engine oil levels to determine if you have to invest in oil change soon. Just like tire replacement, oil change would require you to shell out money as well.

Determine the towing capacity

If you are buying a vehicle to carry trailers, its towing capacity is one of the most important considerations. If you do not have access to the truck’s manual or there is no VIN sticker on it, you can calculate its towing capacity manually. This can be done by subtracting its curb weight from its combined weight rating. When hauling a camper, the towing capacity of your truck should be around 5,000 lbs. Meanwhile, if you are towing a motorboat or a car, it should be around 1,500-2,8000 lbs.

See if the engine power matches your needs

The engine power of your truck determines its top speed, climbing capability, and acceleration. This is often measured by combining the rotation speed and torque speed. As a general rule, the higher the vehicle’s horsepower, the faster it can go. Trucks typically need an engine that features 200-300 horsepower for it to be able to carry its load and drive down the road within the acceptable speed limit. It should be noted though that a bigger engine does not necessarily mean a better one. Trucks with bigger engines consume more fuel. As such, if you will not be lifting heavy equipment all the time or if you will just be driving on a straight road, you can settle on the allowable minimum.

There are many things to factor when purchasing a truck. If you know nothing about these vehicles, it is best to bring a mechanic along when you do the inspection. In this way, you can be assured that your truck will be an investment and not a liability.