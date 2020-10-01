2020 has been a year of tumultuous change in, amongst many other things, our buying behaviour. The way we shop for cars in particular has changed considerably, with dealerships putting into place a whole range of measures to avoid contagion and protect their staff and customers.

Many of us have made the switch away from dealerships altogether. Rather than browsing a physical store, inspecting the product and taking it for a test drive, we’ve made the switch to online buying. There are several advantages to this way of doing things. Let’s take a look at a few of them.

Avoiding contact

The need for social distancing is something that we’re all acutely aware of. And online shopping is the ultimate form of social distancing. The virus cannot, after all, be transmitted over length of wire. Moreover, online dealers are able to save money, as they don’t have to invest in PPE and other measures to remain covid-secure. Consequently, they’ll be able to pass those savings to you!

Comparing prices

In a dealership, you might have a few different models to choose from, and a range of optional extras, all of which might inform the price. But you won’t have instantaneous access to all of this information. Moreover, you won’t be able to compare the prices between dealerships by simply shifting from one tab to another.

Online dealers tend to be cheaper in general than their physical equivalents, as they have lower overheads to worry about. Their business model is reliant on volume; thus they sell large amounts at lower prices.

Moreover, you can find a source of credit, like Go Car Credit, by shopping online for it. This will afford you a much greater range of choice, and allow you to find a solution that’s right for your particular circumstances.

Wider choice

There’s only so much physical space inside a car dealership. Thus, there’s only so many options available. When you shop online, on the other hand, you have the luxury of selecting from every car available. What’s more, you won’t have to deal with an intrusive pitch from a salesperson who quite obviously works on commission.

Convenience

When you shop in the traditional way, you have to first complete a number of chores. You have to make the journey to the dealership, at a time of day when the dealership is open. Shop online, and these are concerns with which you won’t need to bother. You don’t even need to get dressed to buy that car you’ve always dreamed of!