Driving traffic to a website is a big deal. Website owners struggle to draw traffic in their sites and generate leads from them. The site administrators, website owners, and SEO professionals apply several SEO tactics to increase the visibility and rankings of their website. The most common SEO tactics applied by them are proper insertion of keywords, making the page mobile-friendly, link building, etc. They struggle to drive traffic but with so much difficulty and hard work, they often succeed to drive the audience. But when they succeed in getting the required amount of traffic, then they struggle to maintain visibility. Traffic drop is typical because of many factors. Business owners start panicking in such situations.

Due to Covid-19 the whole world and economy disrupted. Many businesses and big companies have faced huge losses due to the pandemic. Famous industries are facing significant upheavals. Most successful firms in the world have lost 10% of their revenues. In such a situation, the traffic drop is typical. Whenever the business owners face traffic drop, they try to find different ways to increase the traffic of their website.

It’s a human tendency to find solutions to the problems. Whenever a tub starts leaking, we fix it or buy a new one. And when our gadget stops working we either buy a new one or send the old one for local repair. Human beings don’t like being stuck in a problem. They search for solutions. You can also read more about it at importance of local seo exercise.

If you are a website owner and you have noticed a sudden decrease in the traffic of your website, then you must be trying to find solutions for it. You can contact an SEO company for solutions. You must be seeking answers for why the traffic of your website has fallen. It’s always advisable that before searching for a solution, we must try to analyse our problems. Therefore, if the traffic of your website has fallen in the time of a crisis, then you need to find out whether only you are experiencing the sudden decrease in traffic or other website owners are facing the same situation. It would help if you also found out whether Google is responsible for the reduction of your traffic or not because the Algorithm of Google keeps changing. But before all this, you need to find out whether your traffic has fallen.

Has your traffic really fallen?

This question is obvious, and you must have experienced a sudden drop in traffic due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But you must know that traffic fluctuations are frequent. On weekdays traffic is less while on weekends traffic can be more. Several factors can be responsible for a traffic drop, before getting to the conclusion that your traffic has fallen you need to analyse your traffic trend. If you use Google Analytics, then you will be able to find out on what days you receive more traffic and why. And if you have noticed a massive drop in your traffic, then continue reading.

Have your rankings decreased?

You must be aware of the fact that ranking and traffic are co-related. If you have a good rank in Google, then your traffic will eventually increase. But if Google has not provided you with a high position, then you wouldn’t receive much traffic. Therefore, if you have experienced a sudden traffic drop on your website, then there are high chances that your ranking has also decreased. It would help if you found out about the ranking of your site.

Has Google done something?

Google algorithms keep changing, and that leads to the fluctuation of traffic on a website. Google keeps updating its algorithm and keeps adding new ranking factor, which makes the life of website owners tough. If you are a site administrator or a website owner and you have experienced untimely traffic drop, then you must try to find out about Google algorithm. It would help if you found out whether Google has made new changes in its algorithm. In this time of Pandemic, Google has included many changes. It has provided a health panel link on every website. Google also gives a red alert regarding the information of Covid-19. Therefore, you need to know if Google has made any changes in its algorithm or not.

Has everyone in the world gone crazy?

Maybe yes. The Google Search Console data has confirmed that they are experiencing a profound change in the search behaviour of internet users of the world. If you want to gather more information regarding it, then you can try Google trends. The search behaviour of people has changed. Cinema halls are closed, and that’s why people no longer search for movie tickets online. They are mostly searching for how to make dalgona coffee at home or cut their own hair at home.

Conclusion

Most website owners are experiencing a decrease in traffic of their website because of the pandemic. There can be many factors responsible for it, and most of them are mentioned above. Search behaviour of people has changed, and you must try to optimise your website according to the search behaviour of the users. You must update your website and include the information that users are seeking in the times of pandemic if you want to increase the visibility.