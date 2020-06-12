Sin city in the Nevada desert attracts millions of visitors without world attractions, world-famous casinos, and some of the best entertainment offers. Las Vegas has many top bars and restaurants, events, and a lot of natural attractions outside of the city.

Las Vegas offers neon lights and glamour, wedding chapels and strip clubs, some of the best hotels in the world, and crazy adrenaline attractions.

We know its cliché, but most visitors do believe in “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.”

In this article, we made a list of top reasons to visit the party of heaven under the hot desert sun.

The Strip

Las Vegas Boulevard is the principal city street, and the Strip is part that stretches around 2.5 miles. Its surrounded by large hotels and casinos, venues, restaurants, and over-the-top attractions. The nighttime is when the real fun begins, and the Strip looks impressive, with neon lights creating a unique atmosphere.

Caesar’s Palace

Have you watched the Hangover? One of the most famous hotels looks like a place from Ancient Rome. Gigantic hotel and casino in the middle of the Strip offer luxury accommodation, gambling, excellent cuisine. The entertainment part is connected to the Colosseum event venue, where world top artists have shown, booked several months up-front.

Venetian Hotel

The Venetian is a testimony of how far hotel owners can go to Las Vegas. Although there is no Adriatic Sea in the desert, the Venetian has a replica of Venetian canals where you can take the Gondola ride. The little Venice has famous Rialto and the Bridge of Sighs replica. It is also a place for shopping, fine dining, and gambling.

Paris Hotel

Another overkill attraction is the Paris Hotel that actually has an Eiffel Tower replica. The Las Vegas Eiffel has 46 stories, and it is around half of the original size. It has a viewing deck on the top and a restaurant underneath. The Eiffel Tower and the Paris Opera House are also on the Strip, trying to get as many visitors as possible.

Bellagio Resort

The iconic and famous hotel, the Bellagio Resort, offers a free attraction for all visitors at the Strip. The gigantic fountains have an incredible display of water, moving to the sound of music. Bellagio is most famous for fountains but offers much more. The resort has a world known art gallery and beautiful botanical gardens, and some of the best Las Vegas restaurants.

High roller Ferris wheel

Close to the Strip, you can find an enormous Ferris wheel with a maximum height of 550 feet. Cabins can drive up to 40 people, and the wheel needs half an hour to make full circle overlooking Las Vegas. City sights are especially attractive at night when the lights turn on.

Stratosphere Tower

Among the unusual attraction that does not offer gambling and similar forms of entertainment. With the observation deck close to its highest point of 1149 feet, the Stratosphere Tower has an adrenaline sport component. Besides outdoor and indoor observation decks, the Tower is frequently used for base jumping.

Mirage hotel

Yes, the Strip has a replica of a volcano, which of course, erupts regularly. The volcano is the most famous but not the only Mirage attraction. The hotel has Cirque du Soleil regular shows, along with other renowned entertainment shows. It also has a huge aquarium called the Dolphin habitat with regular shows.

New York-New York

Las Vegas is like a world in one street. Almost an entire block on the Strip takes the replica of New York with Manhattan skyline, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty, and even Brooklyn Bridge. Besides bars and restaurants in Big Apple style, the New York-New York hotel has a huge rollercoaster.

Luxor Hotel

Ancient Egypt themed hotel is in the shape of a Great Pyramid with the sphinx in front of it. Luxor is another high-end resort with all of the usual content and offers that go with it. Besides strange architecture, Luxor Hotel projects a beam of light from the top of the pyramid, and you can see it from all over the town.

Other possible attractions include a day trips to Grand Canyon or Hoover Dam. Las Vegas offers so much fun and vibrant nightlife. However, there are specific issues with safety for visitors in some parts of the city. Is Las Vegas dangerous? According to the police data, it is rather safe. To be on the cautious side, you should stick to the Strip and other tourist spots. Avoid going to a certain part of towns like Naked City, West Las Vegas, Whitney, and a few others.

Conclusion

You should limit your visit to Las Vegas to the tourist parts of the town. Some neighborhoods are not connected to the party cause of the city, and you should probably avoid them, just like dark side allies. In case of some security transgression, it would be best if you are on the Strip, for instance.

Las Vegas is a place with out-of-this-world attractions. The hotels made a world in a small with Eiffel Tower, Venice canals, a live erupting volcano, and a glass pyramid-hotel building.

Vegas offers concerts, entertainment, and gambling.