Here’s an idea you might not hear before: You don’t have to be a PPC white label reseller (or even know much at all) to make money out of it and sell it to company clients.

Hell, even though you are an expert at it, you don’t have to spend time on fulfillment to make money out of it. All have their information and bandwidth constraints. Just because you’re an agency that offers clients digital marketing doesn’t mean you are an advertising expert at PPC. And perhaps it’s not that you don’t know enough that you don’t have enough time and friends.

Typical Drawbacks of the PPC services Portfolio include:

You are missing the awareness and skills to manage campaigns on the PPC reseller program.

You don’t have to waste time executing numerous Customer PPC campaigns.

You don’t have the in-house people-power to deliver on the size of the services.

What Do You Mean By White-Label PPC?

White-label PPC is an advertisement service that B2B businesses are able to buy, rebrand and resell as their own. PPC services with a white label can include PPC reseller programs, surveys, consulting services, etc. No more effort the company will add to new promotional options for consumers!

For example, an organization can purchase white-label PPC services from a white-label service provider, market PPC promotions to its company buyers, and let the vendor under their organization name handle the promotions for their clients. In fact, it’s controlled digital advertisement tools that you can resell to local businesses under your name.

Recommended- Why Your Business Requires Digital Marketing Services?

Here’s an example of how it works:

A white label service company offers PPC (pay-per-click) white-label software to the Company for re-sales.

Then, the Company rebrands the PPC product with its own branding and markets them to a corporate company, Fit4Life.

The digital advertising department of the white-label manufacturer fulfills the Fit4Life PPC services ordered from the Agency.

Through white label PPC, each client will add digital ads to their product portfolio and be sure of the degree of quality under their own brand that would be offered to their customers.

Why Should Resellers Use White Label PPC?

It can be difficult to offer PPC and promotional services. Navigating is an incredibly challenging world and it can be very hard for hundreds of companies to juggle multi-channel promotions. Outsourcing your mobile ppc management to a company which is a digital advertising expert is the safest way to get good results for your business customers. The icing on top is that the clients believe that PPC white label resellers are doing all the heavy lifting because it’s a white label operation!

It’s easy to deliver, and it doesn’t need any additional work for the business.

The business clients are getting great results as their PPC campaigns are run by an expert team.

Your business looks amazing, and they attribute positive outcomes to your business and your customers.

It’s an incredible new revenue source for the department as any company asks for assistance with their digital ads.

With those concerned, it is a win-win-win!

How An Organization Gained 4,381% ROI With White Label PPC?

White-label PPC reseller services not only benefit your agency but also benefit your business customers with real-life outcomes.

When a local firm delivered white label PPC to a small restaurant the results were massive: 729 ad clicks, 357 social & website click pledges, and 325 new paying clients. Just Thirty Months.

The local agency that sold the services to the restaurant, knew that digital advertising wasn’t their strength — but it could be, by the white label. They hired an in-house team of digital advertising experts to manage and optimize their PPC reseller programs.

They were able to deliver the services of white label advertisement:

A programmatic bidding campaign with Google Ad words.

Relevant extensions to monitor and position commercials.

A web home page customized to your needs.

Programmatic display of geo-fence and conversion zone ads.

Add-ons to Facebook ad campaigns.

The restaurant has gained more than 300 new paying customers and generated nearly $30,000 of new revenue directly from the PPC white-label reseller campaign. Meanwhile, as an advertisement specialist, the Agency has made a name for itself in the field and has acquired a massive success story to improve its prestige and credibility.

Suggested- How To Boost App Downloads Using App Store Optimization?

Conclusion:

The advantages of white-label PPC reseller services don’t begin and end with PPC — social media management, review response, website creation, and even other forms of digital advertising services can all help create your agency brand, and add new revenue to your company.