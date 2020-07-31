Now that you have started a business, you need someone who can inject capital into the company or provide necessary skills. There are many benefits of having a business partner, just as the saying goes, “two is better than one.”

Getting a business partner may not be that hard but communicating with them can either repel them away or draw them closer. How should you communicate with your business partner using emails? Here are the most important tips of emailing a business partner:

Make the subject clear

Subjects are one of the most important aspects of communicating using emails. Reliable email marketing facts indicate that a catchy subject can increase the chances of your email being opened by the recipient. You can also use this tactic when pursuing a partnership or when retaining one by using clear subject lines.

For example, if you are sending an email to request a meeting, mention it in the subject like. Being clear about what the email is about can help build anticipation or prepare the recipient about the body of the mail.

Regardless of the terms you share with the partner, always include clear subject lines because this is also a sign of respect.

Be direct but humble

In the email body, you must try by all means to be direct without losing humility and respect for the recipient. Do not beat around the bush and also do not try to make the email longer than it is necessary. Be short and clear but avoid words that might make you seem disrespectful.

Also, do not leave the email with ambiguous conclusions but be definitive and direct when writing the mail. When you are direct, do not assume that your business relationship is very important. Rather, have a modest perception and be yourself. For example, if you are writing an email to request a meeting, do not demand it but rather ask for your partner’s input.

Build a personal connection without losing professionalism

When emailing a business partner, you should try to maintain a personal connection without compromising professionalism. If you know certain details about their personal lives, try to use them wisely to maintain friendly communication. Perhaps, you know that your partner loves camping and was recently on a trip, try to open a conversation by using that information.

You might say, “Hello Todd, I hope you enjoyed your camping trip in the woods last weekend…” Of course, you will only use these details if the other party disclosed it openly. Do not seem like you are stalking them but only use opportunities that arise.

"Building a friendly relationship with the partners will help you tolerate each other when making minor mistakes. It will also make the communication far better between the both of you, making it easier to reach common ground."

Do not give out ultimatums

Your business might be the most important thing to you but not to the partner you’ve built a professional relationship with. Thus, it may not be beneficial to try and force your way into things. For example, if you’re requesting a meeting, do not give them a one-time slot and tell them that you are out of the partnership if they don’t comply.

Instead, try to reason with them and find ways to resolve conflicts that may arise without things getting ugly. Be open to ideas and discussion and manifest this in the emails you write because it will lead to a far more profitable partnership.

Always remember to be respectful and considerate of your partner and do not be too demanding. Try to fit in the other person’s shoes when writing an email to a business partner for enhanced collaboration.

Conduct some research

When writing an email to a partner, try to be informed as much as possible because it can produce better results. If you are requesting funds from the partner, try to be specific as to why the money is needed.

Research technical specifications and draft a detailed email that will be sent to the partner. When updating the partners of certain projects and business undertakings, gather all details and be transparent.

Doing the research can help you be transparent and save you from spoiled business relationships due to emails lacking details. You can also research your partner when you’re writing a cold email to a prospective partner. Doing so will let you know who the email must be addressed to and how to structure it.

The bottom line

Writing emails to your business partner is very important in building and retaining a mutually beneficial relationship. You must be sure to consistently be respectful when writing the email and do not be too demanding.

Also, build a personal connection with the partner and communicate with friendliness when emailing an existing partner. Do not beat around the bush and try to be as direct as possible without losing humility and respect.