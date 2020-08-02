The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated most economies and industries across the globe, with several countries seeing record unemployment numbers. However, the healthcare industry is one that is functioning round the clock to help battle the virus and save patients.

Although the need for healthcare is widely appreciated in today’s times, healthcare marketing companies are continuously on the lookout for new marketing techniques to make people aware of the various drugs and tonics available for multiple problems.

Here are some marketing campaign techniques that will lead to a significant increase in revenue for your business.

5 Marketing Strategies that Help Healthcare Companies Boost Revenue

Digital marketing techniques have undergone mammoth changes in the last decade or so. Earlier, the primary focus of digital advertisements and any form of electronic content was only aesthetics, but people have started to realize the importance of other parameters like SEO rankings. These five ways talk about a broad spectrum of aspects your marketing campaign should cover.

A Comprehensive Website and Landing Page

The website is the destination you want your potential clients to visit to understand what you offer. Through whatever means they do arrive there, you want to make sure they find whatever they need in the landing pages.

A well-designed webpage is one that:

Loads quickly (not more than 4-5 seconds)

Has all the necessary information, links, and instructions

Helps the user navigate smoothly (distinct panels, clear menu options)

Has a pleasing appearance (contrasting colors, large enough font size, and so on)

The call to action and contact information sections are essential to landing pages because they prompt the user to take the next step towards buying the product.

A website with proper contact details like email, phone, and office address makes it more trustworthy. If you believe viewers will have standard questions about the drugs or medicines, add a FAQ section as well.

The Power of Video Content

You can communicate a message to the target audience in numerous ways, but video content has many advantages over text and pictures. Overall, there is more video content on the internet than all other forms.

As far as video marketing is concerned, more people say they are likely to buy a product after seeing a video ad. What makes video content so powerful?

The primary reason is that a healthcare company can pack so much more information into a video than can fit into an image or paragraph. For any new product, instructional “how-to” videos serve the purpose of giving a step-by-step guide to the potential users.

Including clips of doctors or healthcare workers talking passionately about their hard work that went into the product provides more credibility and often inspires the viewers to buy. Emotion has a pivotal role to play in marketing, and videos make the most of this fact.

SEO Attributes

You realize the fruit of your labors that went into making the best website or video content only when people find your content online. In other words, how SEO-friendly (Search Engine Optimisation Friendly) is your content? With the right methods, you can vastly increase the organic traffic flowing into your website.

Choosing the right keywords – terms that the users search to reach your page – is crucial to boosting your SEO ranking. You can use keyword software tools to help find the trending keywords which are of relevance, as well as the keywords your competitors are using.

Use your keyword(s) enough times within the content, but without compromising the quality by keyword stuffing. Stuffing of keywords can even demote your page on Google searches.

Another aspect that can drive more traffic to your site is the use of backlinks. These links are placed on other websites or pages – like blogs – that direct viewers to your page. For example, you can link your pages from the blogs or websites of hospitals and pharmacies who use your product.

Social Media Presence

With Instagram having over a billion users and Facebook nearly twice as much, social media platforms are the best places to connect with your existing and potential customers.

Healthcare is a somewhat niche industry because people do not look for healthcare products unless their doctor advises them. So, it is often the company that has to take the initiative to reach out to people.

Use your official Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn page to regularly post updates about new drugs and products, what people should use them for, and other relevant details.

Social media platforms also let you interact with the customers in different ways, like conducting online events, contests, and surveys. The more you bond with people, the more they trust your products and services.

The catch with social media is that the informal nature of the sites can cause people to take your messages lightly. Well-researched material conveyed in the right manner over Instagram or Facebook has the potential to give you a massive boost over your competitors.

Rope in Doctors and Medical Staff

Ultimately, the most qualified people to discuss healthcare aspects are doctors and medical practitioners. This pandemic has proved that doctors and patients can interact in several ways outside hospitals and clinics, like online consultation and virtual sessions.

The simplest way to engage doctors is to have them endorse your product(s) – they can star in commercials, recommend your product on their (or your) official social media page, or give a testimonial after using your product for a trial.

Apart from this, there are several other ways in which doctors can help promote your brand value. For example, you can ask them to write content for your company’s blog; if you come up with a drug for skin rash, for instance, you can contact a dermatologist to write a blog article about skin problems.

This content will drive more viewers to your company’s blog, which can serve as a backlink to the landing page of your skincare product.

Here’s To Your Health!

These marketing methods are quite useful for healthcare companies to promote their brand value online. Despite people’s limited knowledge of drugs and health equipment, everyone needs healthcare products some time or the other. With the right marketing strategies, you can ensure that they come to your company first.