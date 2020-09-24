Physics is by far the most interesting of all science subjects in the 10+2 science curriculum. Yet, for many, the formulas and derivations of Class 12 Physics may seem to be scary enough when it comes to scoring a 90+ in the 12th board examination. However, with the right approach, students can certainly overcome this fear for Physics and ace in their Class 12 Physics examination. For example, making mind maps, flowcharts, and highlighting the theories and working principles, will help you learn Class 12 Physics easily.



Here are 7 expert tips that will walk you through the know-how of scoring a 90+ in the Class 12 Physics examination.

1. Keep your Class 12 Physics syllabus handy

Keeping the Class 12 Physics syllabus handy is one of the most basic things to do for your exam preparation. Even though you happen to have all the chapters in the index of your Physics book, yet, keeping a copy of the Class 12 Physics syllabus on your study desk (ideally), will help you keep track of your progress. You may also save it on your i-pads or tablets for easy access on-the-go.

One tip to make the best use of your syllabus copy is to mark the deadlines for each unit or topic, on it. For example, you may write the number of days by which you plan to cover the unit for electromagnetism beside the unit name, on your syllabus copy. This may turn out to be one of the best study calendars or planners for your Class 12 Physics examination.

2. Highlight the chapter-wise weightage

Knowing the chapter-wise weightage for the entire Class 12 Physics syllabus is the most vital step to begin your exam preparation. You can chalk out a proper study timetable for covering the Class 12 Physics syllabus effectively, only when you are well versed with the chapter-wise weightage. You can plan to devote more time to the topics or chapters that have a greater weightage in the 12th board Physics examination. This, in turn, will ensure that you attempt most of the questions accurately in the examination.

For a better heads-up note down the weightage right beside the respective chapter or topic in your syllabus booklet. Thereby, whenever you check the syllabus to plan your study timetable, it will remind you of the chapter-wise weightage, so you can plan accordingly.



3. NCERT is your best guide

Yes, NCERT is the best guide for your exam preparation of Class 12 Physics. Before you start digging into various reference books for Physics, go through all the chapters from the NCERT Physics textbook. The sole reason being the simple explanations of concepts in NCERT, which facilitates an easy learning process. Also, the NCERT solutions for class 12 physics make an added advantage to pace up your exam preparation. For example, you do not have to spend much time when you are stuck in any numerical problem or any conceptual reasoning questions. The in-text questions and ‘hots’ sections in the NCERT Class 12 Physics textbook enhances the logical reasoning skills among the students.

4. Note down the formulas for regular revisions

Well, there is quite a long list of formulas in the Class 12 Physics syllabus, and it is essential for students to learn these formulas by heart. The best way to memorize all the Physics formulas is by noting them down in a separate sheet of paper for regular revisions. Only if you learn and understand the formulas covered in all the chapters of the Class 12 Physics syllabus, you will be able to solve the numerical type problems with an optimum accuracy in the examination.

5. Practice Graphs

Often plotting graphs remain confined to the Physics laboratory work for Class 12 students. However, this is actually a bad practice, as no matter how easy it may seem to plot a graph for a Physics sum, you have to achieve accuracy in it with proper practice. The most basic thing for plotting graphs in Physics questions is the scale of the graph. The scale of the graph varies for almost every other sum, and you cannot be comfortable in choosing an appropriate scale in the exam if you are not well-versed with it. Practicing graphs will improve your pace at graph plotting.



6. Practice the derivations in a separate notebook

As we all know, derivations of formulas and related theorems are an integral part of the Class 12 Physics syllabus. To learn and understand the derivations, it is imperative that you practice them regularly. The best tip, in this context, is to note down all the derivations in a separate notebook. This will save a lot of time as you will not be rummaging through all the pages of your notebooks to find a derivation. Also, you can use colour pens and highlighters to mark those parts of the derivations, which you find tricky or confusing. Make a habit of revising the derivations every day to achieve a fluent understanding of their applications.

7. Keep a pocket-size notepad to revise on-the-go

This is by far the most popular and useful strategy that can induce a potentially good memory among any student. Even if your Physics grades have not been that great in the previous exams you can ace your Class 12 Physics examination, if you devise this preparation strategy. Get a pocket-sized notebook and write down all the important formulas, theorems, and definitions in it. Take this notebook along wherever you go and keep going through a few pages on-the-go. You can also write keywords that work as trigger words for your memory, and help you to recollect the definitions or any concepts.

The aforementioned 7 points will help you to prepare for your ncert solution

Class 12 Physics exam with the best practices. Apart from practicing these points, make it a point to take mock tests, and to solve model question papers at regular intervals to check your conceptual understanding of all the topics. Analyze your performance in the mock tests to keep track of your progress, and work accordingly, to ace in your Class 12 Physics exam.

