Maintaining good physical and mental health while in college can be a hassle. There are serious restraints like the ever-piling schools work, dealing with the harsh reality that comes with growing up, living far from home, among others. Keeping your physical and mental health in check is none the less important for a student to make the best out of their time in college. As a remedy, the following are some mobile applications that can help you maintain a balance while in college.

My Fitness Pal

If you are a learner that is attempting to keep up with their physical health in college, My Fitness Pal is the right app for you. Some think the “freshman 15” phrase is a myth, but it isn’t. Many college students gain weight in the first week due to factors like cooking for themselves, eating too many take-outs, and so on. The app keeps track of what you eat, such as the amount of fat and calories, sugar, and salt that go into what you are eating. Additionally, the app records your exercise, no matter how small or much.

Headspace

The application aids with meditation, and it’s also an excellent tool to use and maintain positive mental health whenever you feel stressed. There are different sessions for meditating. For example, short sessions last around 10 minutes, and then there are long sessions that take up to an hour. Anyone who enjoys meditation or if you are looking for a way to reduce your stress, the app can help you out a great deal.

Pacer

Another great app for tracking physical health while in college is by using the pacer app. It records the number of steps one takes in a day and has many fun challenges to solve to add spice to your workouts. The app also offers support from the extended pacer community by providing users with customized fitness plans to maintain proper physical health while making it convenient for you.

What’s Up?

The application uses different therapy methods to help those who have depression, stress, and anxiety that are relatively easy for anyone to follow through. The app has several practical methods to sustain healthy mental health and a social platform where one can share with others and help them feel better.

30-Day Fitness Challenge

It’s safe to assume that most people have somehow engaged in a 30-day fitness challenge. It is also safe to say that only a few people see it through to the 30th day. This application can help you stay on track for anyone willing to sacrifice some minutes each day for a quick workout. If you dedicate yourself to this routine every day, you will feel a difference by the end of the 30 days.

Calm

After a long day of activities, it helps get a good night’s sleep in preparation for the following day. Calm is the best application that enables you to relax and meditate as you unwind. There are many features, including music and stories, to breathing exercises and meditation.

Strava

It is an excellent application to keep track of your cycling and running distance. For any college student interested in keeping perfect mental health while cycling or running, this app is your glass slipper and you the graceful Cinderella. There are options to record the route and distance covered while tracking your speed, pace, and calories you burn while exercising. There is also an option for taking part in monthly challenges alongside other users.

Conclusion

College life can be chaotic, but all will be well with the help of these great applications.