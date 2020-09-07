Here are our top tips for getting better sleep during crunch time, from finding the softest foam mattress topper for your comfort to eating your way to deep sleep:

As dreaded exam season approaches, many students struggle with juggling getting better sleep while dealing with stress and studies. Research suggests around 60% of students struggle with poor sleep quality when trying to manage their studies, with many at risk of developing chronic sleep disorders as a result.

Learning how to improve your sleep cycle is crucial to stave away long-term sleep disorders and be the best version of yourself when it’s exam day. Not only does better sleep consolidate your memories, meaning you’ll have better recall on the day of your exam, it also ensures you’re more focused, energized, and relaxed during this period of time.

Practicing Mindfulness Before You Go To Bed

Sleep anxiety in the hours before you go to bed can be seriously debilitating. Getting into the practice of performing a few minutes of mindfulness before you go to sleep can help you go to sleep faster and get you those eight hours of uninterrupted rest you need for better performance during your exams.

There is a wide range of ways you can choose to practice mindfulness. One simple approach is the five senses approach, which involves listing five things you can see, feel fear, smell, and taste and trying to stray present with those sensations as you’re experiencing them.

Not only does the practice of mindfulness keep you calm and provide deeper, better sleep, it also ensures you’re able to stay present and engaged on the actual day of your exam, which is a truly valuable skill. If you’re unsure where to get started with mindfulness, you might try downloading an app like HeadSpace or Calm, both great for beginners looking to start their practice.

Keeping Bedtime Distraction-Free

Find yourself scrolling through your phone in an attempt to calm yourself down before going to sleep? While you aren’t alone, this habit can be detrimental when it comes to getting the sleep you’re after. The blue light present in your phone and other devices can have a deeply negative impact on your sleep cycle.

Light has a profound impact on your circadian rhythm. Even the best mattress for your sleep can’t compete with basic chemistry, so staying away from blue light or installing apps in your devices that switch to warmer light in the evening is essential to get better sleep.

More generally, these devices can actually increase poorer attention span and make it hard for you to stay focused when studying, so it’s actually a great idea to designate some tech-free time that allows you to have a healthy relationship with these devices.

Making Sure You Have The Best Mattress For Deep Sleep

If you haven’t switched out beds in a while, your mattress might be the reason you’re struggling with sleep. Getting the best mattress for your rest is an underrated and important aspect of recuperating on the sleep you need. The best mattress for your sleep is going to depend on a wide variety of factors – if you’re in a dorm room, you’ll need something that is compact and comfortable. If you’re in high school, something larger that can work if you need to move around might be better.

Despite this, the best mattresses are always going to have a few set features that make better sleep a piece of cake. The best mattresses will always have some kind of temperature regulation feature that keeps you sleeping cool through the night, and will adapt to your personal sleep position to keep you comfortable as you move around.

The best mattresses should also act as investments, and can last you a long time, so keep this is in mind as you try and decide on the best mattress size for your bedroom -it might be moving around with you for a while to come.

Get A Healthy, Sustainable Sleep Routine

Having a disciplined approach when it comes to better sleep is going to be important for your wellbeing, not just as a student, but in the long run as well. Certain healthy sleep hygiene habits can become simpler to integrate into your life with practice. Here are a few sleep habits that are going to serve you well in the long run:

Eating Better : Certain foods can actually be disruptive to a good night’s sleep. Try and minimize the amount of coffee you have in a day, and stay away from spicy foods closer to the night for good results. Whole foods like spinach and kale are great for good sleep, as well as nuts, and fruits like watermelon.

: Certain foods can actually be disruptive to a good night’s sleep. Try and minimize the amount of coffee you have in a day, and stay away from spicy foods closer to the night for good results. Whole foods like spinach and kale are great for good sleep, as well as nuts, and fruits like watermelon. Getting An Exercise Routine : Exercise isn’t just great if you’re looking for better sleep, it does wonders for your mental health too, which is especially important during exam season. Just be sure to exercise at least three to four hours before you go to bed, otherwise, you might find yourself having some trouble sleeping.

: Exercise isn’t just great if you’re looking for better sleep, it does wonders for your mental health too, which is especially important during exam season. Just be sure to exercise at least three to four hours before you go to bed, otherwise, you might find yourself having some trouble sleeping. Bedtime Stories: Turns out your parents were on to something when they asked you to read before going to sleep. Reading is a great way to stay entertained and slowly power down your brain before going to bed, without disrupting your sleep cycle in the process.

When it comes to exam time, it’s easy to get stressed out. Better sleep isn’t just going to have you performing better at a time when you really need it, it will also ensure you’re able to stay calm during a hectic period of your life – which is a valuable lesson to have, exam time or not.

With the help of the best mattress you can find, and by implementing healthy sleep hygiene practices that are going to end up serving you well in the long-term, you’re going to come out of exam time with flying colors, totally well-rested. Say goodbye to all-nighters, and hello to a more balanced, calm night’s sleep.