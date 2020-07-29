IBPS or Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, an independent and autonomous body that recruits candidates for public banks. Recruitment completes in two stages Prelims exams followed by Mains exam. To crack the exams just focusing on completing the entire syllabus is not enough one must develop certain skills like time management, ability to select the precise questions to answer, or else you will end up losing your precious marks. An effective preparation and exam-taking strategy only can guarantee you a high score to face off the competition.

understand exam pattern and prepare a schedule

Before starting preparation for IBPS RRB exams, one must be aware of exam patterns thoroughly. Exam pattern for prelims and mains are different hence the preparations of IBPS RRB should be accordingly. After analyzing the exam pattern, prepare a topic wise study plan, and commit yourself to follow the plan strictly. It will help you to assess the topics you need to focus on and practice more.

Prepare for reasoning and numerical ability

Start practicing topics in detail which are asked in previous year papers and then start with revision/studies from basic topics of reasoning and numerical ability. Once you have covered all the topics and concepts, practice easy questions gradually, upgrading the difficulty levels followed by speed tests. Speed tests will help you manage time and solve questions easily.

Study English language, computer awareness, and general awareness

All these sections of the exam are scoring and time-saving if prepared thoroughly. For scoring good marks in the English section, you need to brush grammar knowledge. Securing good marks in this subject is easy, you need to expand your vocabulary which is pretty simple read the English newspaper, this will not only improve your English but will help you with current affairs too. Revise grammar rules and their usage. General awareness is another scoring section that needs only reading, read a lot, and practice GA questions daily. Computer knowledge is another time-saving section which can be completed and scored good marks if prepared and revised well. Topics like keyboard shortcuts, computer hardware, and abbreviations should be thoroughly studied.

Checking cut off marks and then targeting

While preparing for the IBPS RRB exam it becomes essential to know past cutoffs to set a benchmark for yourself. The past year’s cutoffs will give you the idea of the score you must obtain while practicing mock tests. It will help you set targets accordingly and further analyze your time management for different sections.

Attempt Mock Test

After completing the full syllabus, attempt the full-length IBPS RRB mock test. Make sure to practice at least one mock test daily and then analyze the performance of that day. Examine the area which took more time, you got struck, made mistakes, sections you could have saved time. Try different strategies to improve your score and save your time for difficult sections.

Conclusion

IBPS RRB exam is not easy at all but, effective time management and accuracy are the keys to crack the exam. Candidate should never waste too much time on a single question, and to answer accurately, one must practice many previous year papers and mock tests. The more an aspirant will practice, the better he will be able to perform. Simply follow the above strategies to excel in the banking sector.