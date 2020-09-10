Organised by the Staff Selection Commission of India, the Central Police Organisations [CPO] is widely prominent recruitment examinations throughout the country. While Tier 1 is due to be held from 23 November 2020 to 26th November 2020, the Mains exam is scheduled for March 1st, 2021.

The Quantitative Aptitude for SSC CPO Tier 1 makes up for one-fourth of the whole exam and a majority of candidates struggle with taking full advantage of the scoring potential. Therefore, in this article, we trace down the best SSC CPO Quantitative Aptitude preparation tips and how you can include it to give your approach the right direction.

SSC CPO Tier 1 2020: Exam Pattern

The SSC CPO Tier 1 examination consists of four sections as mentioned below taken through computer-based mode. The questions will be multiple choice. Further, the marking scheme involves a +1 mark for the correct answer and -0.25 marks for every incorrect answer. The total exam duration allotted is 2 hours or 120 minutes.

Sections Marks Questions General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 50 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English Comprehension 50 50 General Knowledge & General Awareness 50 50

SSC CPO Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Tips

Here are some of the highly effective SSC CPO Quantitative Aptitude preparation tips we have hand picked for you.

Categories your exam preparation in three phases-foundation, intermediate and advanced according to the topics.

Phase 1: Fundamental Topics Phase 2: Intermediate Level Topics Phase 3: Advanced Topics Ratio & Proportion, Number System, Types of numbers, Speed & Distance, Simplification, Percentages, Profit & Loss, Average, HCF & LCM, Simple & Compound Interest Linear Equations, Series, Introductory Probability, Ages, Mensuration [Circles, Triangles, Rectangles, Polygons] Trigonometry, Data Sufficiency Quadratic Equations, Permutation & Combination, Probability, Graphs & Tables, Data Interpretation

This helps you to have a clear idea of the task ahead as well as in understanding your strong and weak areas.

During the first phase, focus on numbers, number system, series, arithmetic as well as relevant rules and conventions such as BODMAS, rules of divisibility, average, unitary method, simplification, percentages, direct and indirect proportions and then gradually move onto the intermediate level topics involving linear equations, mensuration, series, interest and like. At the advanced level, delve into quadratic equations, probability, permutation and & combination, data interpretation, etc.

The difficulty level of the questions paper stands around easy to moderate with the majority of questions asked from arithmetic, that is, number system, equations, inequalities, functions, and general mathematical operations. This stands at 13-16 questions. Algebra accounts for 5-7 questions. Trigonometry takes a sizable chunk with 6-9 questions. In addition to these, skills of geometry and mensuration both are typically tested in around 8-12 questions. Regarding data interpretation, there can be two sets of 4-5 questions based on a graph/table/passage. Lastly, be prepared to face the odd 2-3 questions with a comparatively higher difficulty ratio.

Strategy: As the Tier 1 exam is not qualifying in nature, the score you obtain counts towards your final score in the merit list. Thus, it is a well-proven strategy to have an aim of roughly around 35-40 questions correct if you are good at quant and around at least 25-33 questions correct if Quantitative Aptitude for SSC CPO Tier 1 is not your forte. Remember, do not mark questions on guesswork since you will make 5-6 incorrect choices anyway. So it ultimately brings down your marks.

Attempt 2-3 short topic-based tests when you are preparing for fundamental topics such as averages, interest, ages, percentages, etc. along with 1 full-length mock test every 3-4 days. For intermediate and advanced level topics such as probability, equations, series, data sufficiency, take 3-4 short tests with the same schedule. When in the last 15 days of the preparation, shift towards 1-2 full-length mock tests every day and focus on revision instead.

To boost your memory skills, try to incorporate creative learning techniques, for instance, flow charts, diagrams, mind maps, quizzes, puzzles and games. You can also use methods like self-explanation, keyword mnemonic, summarization, distributed practice and interleaving practice. This also aids in shaping your unique exam day strategies and techniques.

Recommended Quantitative Aptitude Books: NCERT Mathematics textbooks Class IX & X; Quantitative Aptitude by R.S Aggarwal; Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma; Quantitative Aptitude for All Competitive Examinations by Abhijit Guha/ McGraw Hill Education.

Quantitative Aptitude for SSC CPO Tier 1: Key Takeaways

Here are some of the major takeaways for the exam.

You have 30 minutes to attempt 50 questions which gives you only 36 seconds for one question. Thus, if you do not arrive at the answer for 36 seconds, skip to the next one and come back to it later.

In the last 8-10 days before the exam, focus only on the exam. Revisit your notes, solve revision exercises, do not touch any new topic and take as many question papers as you can until 1-2 days before. On the very previous day, focus on the formulae and strategies you have for the exam. During the exam, leave at least 5-6 minutes per section for revision as it helps in finding calculation mistakes, human errors etc.

A tracker helps you plan your preparation according to the current strengths and weaknesses and keeps track of how much you have progressed on each of the fronts during a certain period. At the end of each week, revisit and update your tracker so that you have a solid idea of where you stand.

Have a positive attitude and optimistic approach towards the exam. Understandably, you may have the family expectation or peer pressure but don’t let it overpower you. Have confidence in your preparation efforts and keep faith in your exam strategies as well as yourself.

One of the most important SSC CPO Quantitative Aptitude preparation tips is to have a healthy and light diet in the last few days. Also, drink plenty of fluids and rest adequately. Trust yourself and give it your best shot.