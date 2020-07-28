Science is an experimental and observational study of the natural and physical universe. Science is surrounding us. The reality that we live right today, and are reading this article, is science. The way we make the air we breathe is also by science. The nutrition we eat, the water we consume, and the clothes we wear are all based on science.

The science includes several aspects. It also encompasses so many topics that it can be split into several divisions, often known as fields or disciplines. The leading five branches of science are physics, chemistry, biology, earth science and space science.

Various Branches Of Science

Science is a systematic study of the manners and nature of an entity and the natural world focused on measuring, studying, observing, and formulating rules. Science has three main branches.

Formal Science – It is a branch of science deals with the topics related to mathematics and logic.

Natural science – It is a branch of science which deals with the study of natural processes that include the geographical, cosmological, biological, physical and chemical forces of the environment. It is possible to classify natural science into two primary types: life science (biological science) & physical science.

Social Science – It is another branch of science which deals with the individual and group behaviour.

List Of Full Forms in the sector of Physical Science

Abbreviated forms are widely used in the physical science sector. Most scientific terms and institutes where research related to science is conducted are written in acronyms form. To have a better understanding of the science field, individuals need to learn the full form of scientific terms.

Chemistry

Chemistry is a subdiscipline of science concerned with the analysis of matter and its related compounds. It also interacts with the characteristics of such compounds, and their reaction to the development of new compounds. Chemistry focuses almost exclusively on molecules, ions and atoms that, also, constitute chemical compounds. The subject chemistry primarily classified into five various branches, which are named as analytical chemistry, organic chemistry, inorganic chemistry, biochemistry and physical chemistry.

In addition to these primary classifications, there are many specialized areas of chemistry that concern with cross-disciplinary issues. Many of such examples include material chemistry, neurochemistry, medicinal chemistry, nuclear chemistry, polymer chemistry, environmental chemistry and thermochemistry. Some chemistry full forms are given below.

PH – Potential of Hydrogen

PVC – Poly Vinyl Chloride

DCM – Dichloromethane

PPM – Parts Per Million

DMF – Dimethylformamide

MP – Melting Point

CNG – Compressed Natural Gas

DMSO – Dimethyl Sulfoxide

Physics

Physics is the study related to energy, matter & new inventions that, including its recent revelation, modify the world. There would be no vehicles, motorcycles, solar panels, jets, light, electricity, electronics and far more, without physics. It is a broad, complex topic with several subdisciplines focused primarily on particular aspects of physics.

There are eleven different branches of physics which are Classical Physics, Geophysics, Atomic Physics, Acoustics, Astrophysics, Thermodynamics, Mechanics, Biophysics, Optics, Modern Physics and Nuclear Physics.

Few physics-related full forms are,

CRT – Cathode Ray Tube

FET – Field Effect Transistor

LASER – Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation

SMPS – Switched Mode Power Supply or Switching Mode Power Supply

CC – Closed Circuit

AC – Alternative current

Space Science

Space science is a branch of science that encompasses a broad variety of topics, from geology & meteorology to moon, solar & planetary science, to astrophysics to life sciences. The various branches of space science are aerospace engineering, astrophysics and astronomy. Examples for space science related full forms are,

NASA – National Aeronautics and Space Administration

ISRO – Indian Space Research Organization

Earth Science

Earth science which covers all Earth-related area’s natural science. It is a field of science that concerns the Earth’s chemical and physical structure and its environment. Earth science comprises four primary categories of study, the lithosphere, the hydrosphere, the atmosphere and the biosphere, each of which can be additionally divided further into specific fields.

Earth scientists usually work in the area of climbing mountains, investigating the seabed, crawling via caves, or swamping. They calculate and collect samples, including river water or rocks and so on. The results are reported on maps & charts. Examples for Earth science-related full forms are,

ESD – Earth Science Division

EOS – Earth Observing System

ACR – Cloud Absorption Radiometer

Biology

Biology is characterized as the analysis and propagation of life forms, its nature, morphology, anatomy, physiology, activity. Biology tackles these interesting aspects across various sub-areas or divisions. The branches of biology are zoology, botany, microbiology, biotechnology, anatomy, ecology, genetics, physiology and immunology. Few examples of biology full forms are listed below.

EGF – Epidermal Growth Factor

NMR – Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

DNA – Deoxyribonucleic Acid

RNA – Ribonucleic Acid

RBC – Red blood cell

WBC – White blood cell

RTI – Reproductive Tract Infection

Conclusion

Acronyms are most commonly used in the area of science. To grasp the concept behind the short terms in a better way, people require to understand the full form of such words.