Every year, thousands of youngsters graduate and begin their journeys as Government Jobs aspirants in India. Despite the excellent career and growth opportunities offered by private organizations, the Government sector remains one of the most opted career choices by the youth. Being one of the most sought-after sectors as a career option in India, it offers very strong competition for applicants and more often than not, many candidates fall short in cracking these exams. Nowadays, various Indian Government sectors utilize open competitive examinations to fill job vacancies for Teachers, Lawyers, Engineers, Bankers and so on.

Let’s skim through some prominent career paths for the modern-day student looking to make it big.

Education Sector: Let’s begin with one of the best professions out there. After graduation, students who feel a sense of enthusiasm for sharing knowledge, this profession belongs to them. All candidates become eligible to teach on qualifying these exams, which are conducted on state as well as national level. After finalization of the number of vacancies, the Government releases notifications such as CTET Notification, CSIR-NET Notification, UGC-NET Notification, etc. which contain all the necessary criteria for selection.

Legal services: Law and order is another important segment of our society. Many Indian youngsters are always keen to take the legal route and eager to know about the career options and opportunities in this sector. Several government organizations provide opportunities to Indian nationals on various positions like Clerk, Assistant, Junior Advocate, Lawyer, Judge and so on, under various district courts of states. At regular intervals, different courts release notifications for divergent vacant posts. Those aspirants who fulfil the eligibility criteria can choose to move forward with the selection process. Most of the organizations require a lawyer to handle the official disputes and other low related activities.

Engineering Services: Engineering has always played a huge part in technological advances including computers, machines, internet and more. The environment that engineers work in ranges from offices to institutions and laboratories to space. Every single day, new developments are taking place, as the technical department of each corporation turns into necessities and so do the engineers. Nowadays, engineering is the most crucial and demanded sector, and almost every sector including Petroleum, Construction, Software, Communication, Oil & Gas and others requires their service. Numerous organizations open the door of opportunity to create a fortune for engineering graduates. Every year lots of government institutions publish relevant notifications and conduct recruitment from junior level executives to top-level managers and scientists. GATE, ISRO, DRDO, NTPC, BHEL, BARC etc. are some of them.

Banking services: Banking is the basic need of every individual currently. For the economy to be able to function properly, the banking sector has to always act as the backbone. Be it collecting funds or providing liquidity to the nation, states, people and businesses, banking services provide a window of opportunity to graduate aspirants as well. They offer decent positions like Clerk, Assistant, Probationary Officer, Specialist officer, Administrative officer according to the criteria decided by government and requirement by institution and organizations. IBPS, RBI, NABARD, RRB, SBI, etc. are some of the banking bodies that publish advertisements every year, and require fresh individuals to take up the ever-increasing workload.

Defence services: Defence Industry strives towards efficiency and effectiveness of the defence forces, ensuring the best possible way to provide public security and defence against external threats. The Indian defence system is made of three basal professional services namely, Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. These forces postulate many Indians to join them on several levels by applying through CDS, AFCAT, SSB, CISF, CAPF, Indian Army JCO, ITBP, BSF and so on. After qualifying standard selection norms, aspirants can get the esteemed opportunity to serve the nation.

Railways Services: Indian Railways is Asia’s largest and world’s second-largest rail network operated under a singular management body. Being one of the largest employers in the world, Indian Railways employs millions of people. It conducts online recruitment through UPSC, RRB SSE, RRB JE, RRB group D etc. for the hiring of proficient and dodgy personals. Indian Railway recruitment has been divided into four groups. Group A posts mainly are dedicated to those people who have been appointed by the civil services exam. As Group B concerns, there is no exam for group B as this group posts are filled by promoting group C officials. Group C offers posts such as Clerk, Station Master, TC, etc. Group D includes Posts such as Trackman, Helper, Gunman etc.

Healthcare: Indian medicine has set several standards in the global healthcare sector and is always in need of young talent and energy. Indian Healthcare industry incorporates hospitals, clinics, medical devices, Emergency services, etc. This industry not only employs people who have done courses related to medical science but also individuals from other fields of education as well. Moreover, numerous public and private sector companies offer employment in this field too. Indian Red Cross, ICMR, DGHS, NRHM etc. are some of the prominent government organizations in the healthcare sector which need Junior & Senior Residents, Nurses, Technicians, Medical officers, Health officers, Dieticians etc. for which they release hiring notifications periodically.

Insurance Services: Insurance sector is an elaborate category that includes multiple facets such as casualty, vehicle, health and life insurance. Insurance provides monetary support and reduces the risk to human life as well as business. It provides tutelage and protection for mishaps and actuates damage recovery mechanisms. Insurance Sector is also important for contributing stability of financial systems mainly because they are large investors in financial markets. Much of the insurance industry requires employees for Clerk, Sales Agent, Consultant, Analyst, Specialist, Associate, Examiner, Administrative Officer etc. posts. For which LIC,NIA,ECGC,AIC,GIC,NIC,UIIC etc. Government bodies promulgate timely notifications throughout the year.

Staff Selection Commission: Similar to UPSC but on a lower scale, SSC (Staff Selection Commission) is a Government agency which takes care of recruitment to services and posts under the Central Government, that consist of lesser known administrative duties. SSC is conducted in different Tiers such as Tier-I, Tier-II, Tier-III, Tier-IV along with tests, which are composed of Personality Test and Medical Examination (for Police Organization). SSC examination involves posts of Assistant Audit Officer, Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Auditor, Upper Division Clerks etc. for ministries, Organizations and asunder departments of Government.

Indian Postal services: Postal Department plays a significant role in India’s economic and social development. It is also responsible for last-mile delivery of government schemes to poverty-stricken people. These incorporate banking services at the doorstep and the direct transfer of benefits through the India Post Payments Bank. India Post is the most widely spread postal system in the world with a large number of post offices. For such a huge distribution, India post divulges notifications and recruits enthusiastic youngsters for various posts like Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Inspector, Assistant Manager, Technical Supervisor, MTS, Postman, GDS etc.