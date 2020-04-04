AWS or Amazon web service is a platform for cloud computing.

The process of storing and accessing data online is known as cloud computing. As compared to other cloud provider AWS gives over 165 services out of which 40 are only exclusive to AWS.

This implies that if you are also into cloud computing you must validate your knowledge with the help of AWS certification.

Let’s know more about the AWS certification.

Introduction to AWS Certification

The AWS certifications are needed to show expertise in cloud computing.

The main motto behind these certifications is attaining technical skills and awareness about the AWS services.

Once you obtain AWS certification it gives you expertise in the cloud computing field.

Most of the companies are now switching to AWS services because the AWS fulfills the various needs of organizations such as:

Big data storage

Web and application hosting

IoT (Internet of things)

Thus this need has created the demand of the professionals who can perform the mentioned tasks.

This can be done by getting certified in the AWS.

The AWS offers 11 certifications, out of which 6 are core certifications while 5 are specialty certifications.

But you may be thinking why should you take the AWS certification?

Keep on reading to get your answer.

Perks of the AWS Certification

You must be curious to know the benefits associated with the AWS certification. Because the benefits act as a driving force behind your achievement, let’s have a looks at the benefits of AWS certifications:

Certifications validate your skills and expertise in a particular field. So, if you become a certified AWS it shows to your employer that you are suitable to work in cloud computing.

AWS certification also gives a wide range of job opportunities and handsome salaries.

According to Business Insider Salary Survey, A certificate in Amazon’s AWS cloud technology can boost your salary by 26%”

With the help of certifications you learn a lot of things related to databases, operating systems which in turn help you in expanding your knowledge base.

If you want to add another feather to your resume AWS certification helps you. When you pass the exam to get AWS certification it acts as a worth mentioning skill to your resume.

AWS certification is worldwide accepted. Thus, it not only polishes your skills in cloud computing but also gives global recognition.

When the staff members of an organization are AWS certified they can also become AWS members. Thus they can have access to a wider range of AWS services.

These were a few advantages of attaining AWS certifications.

Having understood that AWS certification pays, we must look for the ways to acquire it.

AWS Certification Path

Since AWS is the leading certification in cloud computing, you must undergo AWS certification training and pass the examination to achieve AWS certification.

Here are the steps you can follow to get certified:

Step 1: Firstly you need to do a thorough research and decide which AWS certification out of the 11 certifications available suit you best.

Step 2: Once you have chosen the certification as per your career requirement, you need to prepare for by taking up the AWS certification training from a reputed AWS training provider. They provide training courses by experts that can guide you to pass the exam and get certified in just one attempt.

Step 3: After you have completed the training you gain insights and acquire knowledge to take up the final exam. Then, you just need to schedule your exam and earn the AWS certification offered by Amazon.

As we have discussed the path for AWS certification, it becomes our priority to learn about the top AWS certifications.

Top Three AWS Certifications

According to Gartner “AWS has registered 10 times more growth in comparison to its 14 competitors including Microsoft”.

From these statistics, we understand that AWS is here to stay.

From the deck of AWS certifications, they can be broadly divided into three parts – solution architect, developer, and SysOps.

Given below are the details about the three certifications.

AWS Certified Solution Architect

The AWS Solution Architect certification is Amazon’s top pick for those who are looking for an entry in the architecting space of the cloud.

The job role of an AWS certified solution architect includes designing, managing and implementing applications using AWS this certification surely suits you.

In order to obtain this certification you must have the basic knowledge and experience in database, storage and networking services.

If you want to become AWS certified solution architect you need to take up the training course for AWS certified solution architect and on completion of the training, apply for the exam to get the certification.

AWS Certified Developer Associate

As the name suggests, the job includes developing applications based on AWS.

The AWS Certified Developer – Associate is also responsible for the maintenance of the application.

To achieve this certification, you must be well versed in developing and debugging cloud-based applications through AWS.

AWS Sysops Associate

A system operator’s job is to work on the server and his job focuses on the management of AWS cloud services. An AWS sysops associate is primarily concerned about the system’s administration.

Conclusion

Cloud computing has now become the need of most of the organizations. This, in turn, has created for professionals well versed in it.

Thus, AWS certifications come into picture as they are the globally recognized top certifications in cloud computing offered by Amazon.

As AWS is expanding its wings towards all the major organizations it’s the right time to expand your knowledge with the help of certification.