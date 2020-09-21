When you see the air fryer’s potential, you want to know the tips on how to make it long-lasting. That’s why we give you seven tips related to the tool so you can use this kitchen appliance correctly.

Pour some oil to the air fryer.

According to bestbargains (online shopping site in Sri Lanka selling high quality air fryers), Oil isn’t only for making the food taste crisper, but also make the air fryer doesn’t feel sticky. However, some types of food don’t quite need it. The examples are ground beef, dark meat chicken, and fatty cuts of meat. They already have some fat on it that makes them feel juicy. To make the dish tastes healthier, we recommend you to use olive oil. You can also use oil for your vegetables.

Avoid the use of can contain the aerosol spray.

Sometimes the basket of the fryer chips. The reason is because of the use of aerosol spray cans. The substance of aerosol contains dangerous agents that ruin the coat of the fryer’s basket. That’s the reason for you to spend your money to purchase an oil bottle or mister with the best quality.

Preheat the fryer.

The next tip you should know is to preheat the fryer. Well, it’s not only essential to preheat the fryer, but also kitchen appliances in general. The aim to preheat it is to help your dish has even cooking. However, if your air fryer doesn’t have a setting for preheating, you can let it heat for around two minutes in the temperature you want before putting your food in. By preheating it, your fryer will be more long-lasting.

Grease the basket of the fryer.

It’s one of the best things you can do to prevent your food becomes sticky on the fryer. Always grease the basket of your fryer even though your food doesn’t need oil. A lot of people suggest spraying or rubbing a few spoons of oil to the grates at the bottom.

Make sure to shake the basket when frying small items.

To make sure even cooking to your food, don’t forget to shake the fryer when you cook small items. The examples are French fries and chicken wings. One of the tips you can use is by using silicon tongs as the kitchen appliance to help you turn the food over instead of shaking it. One thing you should remember when you shake the basket, the air fryer will pause the cooking process.

Don’t put too many foods on the basket.

Don’t put too many foods in the basket if you wish your food becomes crispy when you bite it. When you put the right amount types of food in the basket, you prevent your food from browning and crisping.

Pour some oil in the middle of the cooking process.

The last tip we can give to make your food tastes crisp the most is by spraying with oil in the middle of the cooking process. However, fatty meats don’t need to much oil, that’s why it’s unnecessary to do it.

Those are the seven tips you can do to cook the most effectively using your air fryer. Make sure you know the type of food before you over oil it. Happy cooking!